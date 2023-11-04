Peterhead aiming to build on advantage at top of League Two, says co-manager Jordon Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead aiming to build on advantage at top of League Two, says co-manager Jordon Brown

The Blue Toon host East Fife at Balmoor on Saturday in their first match of the second quarter of League Two fixtures.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on the side-lines in a match at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown wants his side to start building on their lead at the top of League Two.

The Blue Toon are two points clear at the summit – with a game in hand over Dumbarton in second – and host seventh-placed East Fife at Balmoor on Saturday.

It is Peterhead‘s first match of the second quarter of league fixtures and Brown knows his side must not take their foot off the gas.

The player/co-manager said: “We’ve achieved nothing yet. We’ve got to this point and met our target of points, but we know it means nothing at this stage of the season.

“We need to keep going and be on the front foot to put more points on the board.

“We’re two points clear with a game in hand, but we really need to start creating those gaps and the onus is on us to start doing that from this weekend.

Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead against East Fife on the opening day of the League Two season.
Peterhead beat East Fife 3-0 on the opening day of the League Two season in August. Image: Duncan Brown.

“The next few weeks is going to be an important period for us with back-to-back home games and then two tough away games against Stenhousemuir and Spartans.

“There are only 10 teams in this league and if you go on a winning run of three or four games then you can move up three or four places, but it’s the same with defeats – you can drop out of the play-off zone.

“The boys are motivated and we’re all excited to get back to the league and really take ownership of the chance we’ve got to pick up more points and stay top.”

A return to League Two action after four weeks

The home clash with East Fife is Peterhead’s first League Two fixture four weeks, with the last being a 3-1 win over Forfar.

Brown missed the game at Station Park due to the birth of his first child and is looking forward to returning to league action at Balmoor.

He said: “I missed that game with the birth of Sophia, so for me it feels like it has been even longer than four weeks. I’m looking forward to getting back to it.

“For the boys, we’re just itching to get back going. We finished the first quarter exactly where we wanted to be – on top, but nothing is won yet so we are ready to get back at it on Saturday.”

Since their last League Two match, the Blue Toon have played two cup matches – a 2-0 defeat to Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy and a 3-1 win over Clachnacuddin in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks holds off Dundee United’s Christopher Mochrie in the SPFL Trust Trophy clash. Image: Duncan Brown.

Brown believes those games were valuable for League Two preparations as they saw the Blue Toon co-bosses share the minutes amongst the squad.

Brown said: “We have said it all this season – and we don’t get fed up of saying it – everyone has contributed this season and everyone is there to be used.

“The squad is great and the competition for places is really good.

“We were disappointed to lose against Dundee United, but I think it shows where they are and we are. It was disappointing for it to end the five-game winning run, but we’ve still won four in a row in the league and we’ll look to add to that on Saturday.

“The Clach game was great to give guys minutes and in tough conditions. Clach were decent.

“Everyone is raring to go. We’ve had a bounce game during the week to make sure we’ve not had too big a gap between games.”

Conversation