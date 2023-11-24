Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald faces selection headache ahead of Scottish Cup tie

Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald admits he’ll find it difficult to pick a side for tomorrow’s Scottish Cup clash with Pollok.

But it’s a problem the Cattachs player-manager wants to have.

The Breedon Highland League side face West of Scotland League Premier Division opposition at Dudgeon Park in the third round of the national tournament.

With plenty of depth in his squad MacDonald has allowed Millar Gamble and Gregor MacDonald to go out on loan to Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics respectively.

Looking ahead to facing Pollok, MacDonald won’t find it easy selecting his starting line-up.

He said: “It’s definitely is a headache. There’s quality throughout the squad and we want that because we’ve found ourselves in the opposite position in the past where we’ve been light on numbers.

“I’d be kidding myself if I think everyone is going to be happy sitting on the bench, but hopefully they see the bigger picture.

“They maybe won’t right now, but I’m sure when we’re in the thick of the winter with games to catch up they’ll see the squad depth we’ve got is a strength.

“The competition does lift the level and push things on because the boys are either up for the challenge of competing for the jersey or they don’t fancy it.

“Fortunately everyone here is up for the challenge, the standard in training is really good and I think we’re still improving.”

Dingwall commits

One player in contention to face Pollok, who has also committed his future to Brora, is winger Tony Dingwall.

The former Ross County, Raith Rovers and Elgin City midfielder has signed an extension until the summer of 2026.

MacDonald added: “It’s brilliant news, we’ve got our squad signed up long-term which is important for us going forward.

“As much as we want to compete and win things just now we also have to protect the club for the future and make sure we’ve got a strong squad.

“Tony’s an unbelievable player, he’s worked hard to get himself fit and sharp and he’s going from strength to strength.

“We look forward to continuing working with him.”

🔴⚪️Contract Extension🔴⚪️

Brora Rangers are delighted to announce Tony Dingwall has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

🔴⚪️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2XNOvL2Kqw — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) November 22, 2023

MacDonald believes this weekend’s cup clash provides a good opportunity for Brora and Pollok to reach the fourth round, where Premiership clubs enter the competition.

He said: “For both clubs I think it feels like a good opportunity.

“It’s a great opportunity to try to reach round four and we don’t hide from that.

“But we’re up against a very good side and we’ll need to be at our best to try to compete against them.

“You want to have those opportunities to play against big clubs, we’ve had it a couple of times in the past with Kilmarnock and Hearts.

“There’s no motivation needed this week because the chance is there to get into the draw with Premiership teams in the next round.”