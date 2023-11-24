Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald faces selection headache ahead of Scottish Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald faces selection headache ahead of Scottish Cup tie

The Cattachs are looking to reach round four of the Scottish Cup when they face Pollok at Dudgeon Park this weekend.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald admits he’ll find it difficult to pick a side for tomorrow’s Scottish Cup clash with Pollok.

But it’s a problem the Cattachs player-manager wants to have.

The Breedon Highland League side face West of Scotland League Premier Division opposition at Dudgeon Park in the third round of the national tournament.

With plenty of depth in his squad MacDonald has allowed Millar Gamble and Gregor MacDonald to go out on loan to Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics respectively.

Looking ahead to facing Pollok, MacDonald won’t find it easy selecting his starting line-up.

He said: “It’s definitely is a headache. There’s quality throughout the squad and we want that because we’ve found ourselves in the opposite position in the past where we’ve been light on numbers.

“I’d be kidding myself if I think everyone is going to be happy sitting on the bench, but hopefully they see the bigger picture.

“They maybe won’t right now, but I’m sure when we’re in the thick of the winter with games to catch up they’ll see the squad depth we’ve got is a strength.

“The competition does lift the level and push things on because the boys are either up for the challenge of competing for the jersey or they don’t fancy it.

“Fortunately everyone here is up for the challenge, the standard in training is really good and I think we’re still improving.”

Dingwall commits

One player in contention to face Pollok, who has also committed his future to Brora, is winger Tony Dingwall.

The former Ross County, Raith Rovers and Elgin City midfielder has signed an extension until the summer of 2026.

MacDonald added: “It’s brilliant news, we’ve got our squad signed up long-term which is important for us going forward.

“As much as we want to compete and win things just now we also have to protect the club for the future and make sure we’ve got a strong squad.

“Tony’s an unbelievable player, he’s worked hard to get himself fit and sharp and he’s going from strength to strength.

“We look forward to continuing working with him.”

MacDonald believes this weekend’s cup clash provides a good opportunity for Brora and Pollok to reach the fourth round, where Premiership clubs enter the competition.

He said: “For both clubs I think it feels like a good opportunity.

“It’s a great opportunity to try to reach round four and we don’t hide from that.

“But we’re up against a very good side and we’ll need to be at our best to try to compete against them.

“You want to have those opportunities to play against big clubs, we’ve had it a couple of times in the past with Kilmarnock and Hearts.

“There’s no motivation needed this week because the chance is there to get into the draw with Premiership teams in the next round.”

