David Knight: Matheson-Yousaf iPad fiasco has a distinct whiff of Boris Johnson about it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Matheson-Yousaf iPad fiasco has a distinct whiff of Boris Johnson about it

Humza Yousaf is either gullible to a chronic degree, or as politically devious as the minister he's trying to shield.

First Minister Humza Yousaf and Health Secretary Michael Matheson during a September visit to the Thistle Foundation in Edinburgh. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
First Minister Humza Yousaf and Health Secretary Michael Matheson during a September visit to the Thistle Foundation in Edinburgh. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
By David Knight

I can’t think of any private companies which would wave away a suspicious £11,000 iPad data bill as if it wasn’t of much consequence.

It wouldn’t happen.

Questions would be asked, full explanations demanded in forensic detail. Even disciplinary action could follow, possibly resulting in a charge of gross misconduct, and the culprit sacked for trashing the firm’s integrity.

This is what happens to ordinary people in the real world.

In the case of the farce being performed by Scotland’s health secretary Michael Matheson and First Minister Humza Yousaf, it’s a different kettle of fish entirely.

As I reflected before the SNP conference in Aberdeen, some are more equal than others in the Scottish Government’s world. The normal rules didn’t apply until Matheson – with Yousaf clinging to his coat-tails – was flushed out by media flamethrowers.

People might moan about journalists; that happens with a free media not suppressed – or oppressed – by the state. But, when the bit is between their teeth and at full gallop, they get into places ordinary people can’t when it comes to challenging those in power about misusing privileges.

Of course, it has to be said that an ordinary person running up such grotesque data roaming charges in a private enterprise, or a lowly public servant, would not have their dirty linen hung out in public. But someone in authority would still need to hear the grisly truth in every detail, and act upon it in the interests of good management to keep things “clean” for the well-being of any organisation.

Michael Matheson said his £11,000 data roaming bill was caused by his sons watching football. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I recall having to investigate this type of thing from time to time in a company setting. Squirming as we went over a potential salacious search history which was excessive enough – in company time – to attract the attention of the IT people. But I always knew it was necessary in extreme cases of dodgy behaviour to step in.

I’m not suggesting for a moment that there was anything salacious in the Matheson story, but I’m surprised the police have not given his devices the once-over in the interests of state security. Who knows if other internet interlopers might have piggybacked on top of his family’s antics in Morocco?

Matheson’s credibility will continue to drain

The pursuit of Matheson, as a powerful politician, was wholly justified in the public interest. He was duty-bound to don sackcloth and ashes while recounting – publicly and painfully – his sons’ misdemeanours after they accessed his ministerial device.

I have a feeling we haven’t heard the last of it, after Matheson was accused repeatedly of lying to parliament and the Scottish people. The risk of public disgrace goes hand in hand with abusing the trappings of power.

As he bluffs on, it is inevitable that the minister’s credibility will continue to drain, like blood from a mortally wounded animal. Especially as he runs the health service – where a part-time care worker protecting the most vulnerable in our communities might take a year to earn £11,000.

What would people now say if he orders health workers to buckle their belts because public money is being wasted?

Yousaf has come out of it smelling like something Monty Don puts on his agapanthus. His initial endorsements of Matheson’s flaky, unconvincing excuses reminded me of something. Like the cosy bonhomie of a gentlemen’s club in Mayfair, or maybe a social gathering of motorhome owners.

You can’t run a government by saying: “There’s nothing to see here, move on” when the alarm bells are drowning you out.

A half-decent manager in any organisation knows you can’t just take someone’s word for granted in situations like this, where you sense there is no smoke without fire.

For Yousaf to seemingly invoke the old pals’ act so quickly fell below the standards expected of a first minister. He was either gullible to a chronic degree, or as politically devious as the minister he was trying to shield from public accountability.

Attempts to deflect didn’t work

It’s an age-old rule that ducking and diving simply stores up worse trouble for later, when it all comes out. The next time either of them says: “There’s nothing to see”, you can imagine a somewhat sceptical reaction.

The Matheson-Yousaf fiasco illustrates that all politicians have this mentality, whatever their party colour. This double act reminded me of Boris Johnson telling MPs he had been assured there was no wrongdoing over partygate, but without double-checking himself.

Can they trust the Scottish Government’s honesty and transparency?

Whenever a hand grenade explodes under the SNP government, I sense that the first thing they do is check the mirror to see if their independence cap is still in place. Nothing is allowed to trample on that fragile perception.

This is why various SNP figures tried to deflect attention, which didn’t reflect The P&J’s bulging postbag from readers furious over Matheson’s cover-up.

Can they trust the Scottish Government’s honesty and transparency? I think that’s at least one answer they are clear about.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Columnists

An urban fox stole the spotlight during Aberdeen's Christmas parade and light switch-on. Image: Facebook
The Flying Pigs: How did the council tame a festive fox for Union Street…
David Tennant as Dr Who, making a return for its 60th anniversary. Image: BBC.
Jacqueline Wake Young: David Tennant stars in Dr Who specials and fox steals show…
Even 35 years on, such an embarrassing encounter is hard to forget. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Tonight, Matthew, I'm going to be cringing over the last time we…
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Region's construction industry must be ready for AI tsunami
Earlier this year, Afghan refugee Amir Hussain Ibrahimi, 24, accused a UK Government minister who said people must 'help themselves' of not understanding the reality of the situation for refugees. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Catherine Deveney: Understanding complex loss refugees suffer is key to being truly compassionate
Columnist Campbell Gunn in his allotment, which he says boosts his physical and mental health
Campbell Gunn: Everybody in Scotland deserves the opportunity to have their own allotment
The societal pressure around giving gifts at Christmas time can weigh heavily. Image: triocean/Shutterstock
Kerry Hudson: It's OK to opt out of Christmas gift giving - maybe we…
Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson and the Scottish Government have faced criticism over the handling of excessive iPad data roaming charges. (Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Michael Matheson iPad scandal isn't over until Scottish public says so
The late Gaelic poet Sorley MacLean, pictured here in 1996. Image: Mike Williams
Angus Peter Campbell: Honour and keep Gaelic heritage alive - don't revise it
A cultural centre in Stornoway has worked with a London-based toy company to create a Gaelic edition of Scrabble. Image: An Taigh Cèilidh
Iain Maciver: With only 18 letters, Gaelic Scrabble games will be speedy

Conversation