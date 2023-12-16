Jacqueline Wake Young: Glenfinnan hotel spells out its Harry Potter link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Glenfinnan hotel spells out its Harry Potter link

JK Rowling has done so much for children’s literacy, film and entertainment and now her stories are working magic for properties along the 'Hogwarts Express' rail route

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The Prince's House Hotel in Glenfinnan and the Jacobite Steam Train, aka the Hogwarts Express.
My head’s mince what with Christmas shopping, Christmas deadlines and Christmas tidying.

It’s like the Elf on the Shelf is running around inside my brain, throwing cornflakes all over the place and breaking stuff.

I raced to parents’ evening on Wednesday, bags and scarves flying behind me, and skidded to halt at the welcome desk like Michael Scott on ice skates in that episode of The Office where Kevin is waiting for an important phone call.

An Elf on the Shelf getting up to mischief, just one of the things parents have to contend with at Christmas. Image supplied by Jacqueline Rooney.

School parents’ evening

I told the helpful fifth-formers who were running the sign-in sheets my child’s name and asked them where I should go.

“What house is she in?” they said.

“Gryffindor,” I said.

For a fraction of a second I looked around for approval – a least she’s not in Slytherin right? – before I realised my mistake.

I got dragged off at that point so I’m still not sure what house she’s actually in.

However I’d like to stress that when I’m not totally frazzled I do know my child does not attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. More’s the pity.

Hotel highlights Harry Potter connections

I’m putting it down to a momentary blip and the all-consuming influence of JK Rowling and her incomparable imagination.

Just look at what’s happening in Glenfinnan, where a hotel is highlighting its Harry Potter connections to attract interest from potential buyers.

The advert for the Prince’s House Hotel, on the market for offers in the region of £500,000, states: “Owner-operated 9-Bedroom Boutique Hotel near to the Harry Potter Railway and Viaduct.”

Prince’s House Hotel in Glenfinnan. Image: Graham & Sibbald.

Rowling must have seen many benefits in writing a bestselling children’s book series but I doubt she thought a property market boost along the West Highland Line would be one of them.

The hotel advert comes weeks after a cottage went up for sale also taking advantage of the connection.

The marketing for Beasdale Station Cottage, near Arisaig, says: “The Jacobite Steam Train, aka the Hogwarts Express, passes its kitchen door four times a day during the summer months.”

It’s up for sale for a guide price of £235,000 and I admit I’m tempted. I also admit that it’s the Harry Potter connection and not just the fact it’s an adorable property in a beautiful part of the world, so that’s some marketing wizardry right there.

Our house has no connection to Harry Potter (unless you count the parents’ evening embarrassment) and so if I ever try to sell it I’ll have to mention its Robert Burns links, his dad’s family being from the Mearns.

Beasdale Station Cottage near the West Highland Line is up for sale. Image: Supplied by McIntyre & Company.

Christmas card challenge

On Thursday I tried to solve the Christmas Card Challenge released by GCHQ.

This was partly to reassure myself I’m still the clever clogs I’ve always believed myself to be and partly because I’ve wanted to be a spy since 1979 when I saw Moonraker at the pictures.

I was pretty chuffed when I quickly solved one and a half of the puzzles.

I was less smug when I found out the challenge is for age 11 upwards but on the plus side I know the nation is better off if it doesn’t have me in any strategic defence role.

The Christmas Card Challenge from the Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ). Image: PA.

Toilet troubles at Orkney stone circle

On Orkney they’ve been trying to solve a puzzle of their own – what to do about the lack of loos at the Ring of Brodgar stone circle.

On Tuesday councillors upheld the decision not to fit toilets at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

One official had warned of “undesirable toileting behaviour” at the site, while councillor Stephen Clack had a more vivid description of the situation.

“While we hold conversations, the poo is piling up and our reputation as a tourist destination is going down,” he said.

Orkney’s Ring of Brodgar, a Neolithic stone circle. Image: Markus Keller/Shutterstock.

Rwanda row for Rishi

Meanwhile not a week goes by that Rishi Sunak doesn’t find himself in deep do-do over the Rwanda policy and other assorted debacles.

His doggedness on this issue is baffling. It’s not easy to stick with something when you don’t know where it’s going and I know this because I’ve only managed to watch two episodes of Succession.

I feel the same about that drama series as I do about the Rwanda policy: I’m not a fan,  none of the characters involved have any redeeming features and I’m distracted by the vast amount of cash being constantly splashed about.

Rishi Sunak heads to Prime Ministers Questions. Image: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock.

