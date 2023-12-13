‘The poo is piling up’: Orkney tries to find a solution to ’embarrassing’ toilet problems at world-famous landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The poo is piling up’: Orkney tries to find a solution to ’embarrassing’ toilet problems at world-famous landmark

There are no facilities at the Ring of Brodgar - but who will pay to resolve that?

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
The Ring of Brodgar.
The Ring of Brodgar in Orkney is part of a UN world heritage site. Image: Shutterstock

Councillors and history bosses are locked in a row over paying for loos at Orkney’s famous Ring of Brodgar.

This week, the councillors turned down a proposal to pay £95,000 to build temporary toilets at the West Mainland site.

The lack of toilets at the UNESCO World Heritage Site has been causing problems.

There are reports of visitors using the loch-side or road verge due to the lack of facilities in the area.

Everyone seems to agree something needs to be done.

But this is the second time councillors have refused to spend the cash in the hopes of getting temporary toilets ready for next year’s tourist season.

Instead, they say Historic Environment Scotland needs to step up and contribute more than a “shameful” initial offer of £4,000.

At this week’s meeting of Orkney’s full council, the majority of councillors maintained that the issue should go back to their Development & Infrastructure Committee.

The proposal to build temporary toilets was first aired at a meeting of Orkney Islands Council’s Policy and Resources committee last month.

Is it already too late for the season?

At that meeting, one council official said they would all be aware of “undesirable toileting behaviour” at the site.

However, there was no solid guarantee the toilets would be ready for the 2024 season, even if they agreed to spend the cash.

This week, the debate was brought back to the chamber by councillor James Moar.

Deferring the proposed toilets would mean they wouldn’t be ready for the tourist season as they would have to go through the planning system, he said.

A decision is needed for 2024

However, if they were to move ahead with the proposals now, Mr Moar felt they could be ready by June.

Mr Moar said the council needed to “stop talking and get something done.”

With Orkney featuring on recent television programmes, he said this issue was putting “the county in a pretty bad light.”

Seconding this, councillor Owen Tierney said that they would eventually be looking to build a visitor centre at the site.

But, he said, that won’t happen in the next two or three years.

As such they needed to find a “temporary solution to an imminent problem that has been an embarrassment to Orkney for some years.”

Agreeing with his colleagues, councillor Stephen Clack said: “While we hold conversations, the poo is piling up and our reputation as a tourist destination is going down.”

The council as a whole was not in favour of changing their minds on the temporary toilet proposals, however.

Councillors still say the proposals should remain at committee level. But why?

The final vote came down to 7 versus 14.

The majority said the toilet proposals should go back to the Development and Infrastructure Committee.

The main point of contention was the idea of Orkney Islands Council footing the bill itself.

The responsibility for the site is held by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), councillors said.

Council leader James Stockan said the site isn’t the council’s responsibility.

He said HES provides toilets “in every other place they take people” including at Orkney’s Skara Brae and Maeshowe.

Council should put pressure on Historic Environment Scotland to deliver say councillors

Councillor Leslie Manson stated that HES had offered to contribute £4,000 over three years towards building temporary toilets.

Mr Manson said this was “shameful” and “a joke”.

He said a “robust, publicly visible debate” would need to take place with HES.

Councillor Duncan Tullock agreed, not mincing his words.

He said: “I’d like people to take responsibility for their actions.

HES offer of £4,000 is ‘disgusting’

“HES attract 150,000 people to the Ring of Brodgar every year. They don’t provide toilets.

“To get an offer of £4,000 in a £100,000 project is absolutely disgusting.

“I want to see pressure put on HES to stand up and be counted and not depend on everybody else to do their job for them.”

A spokesperson for HES said the £4,000 was its “initial” offer.

They said: “We provided feedback on the council’s proposals.

“Given that if this plan was to go ahead, it would have taken place over the next three years.

“We indicated that we would be happy to provide an initial £4,000, as our budgets run financial year to financial year.

“We also said that we would be happy to look at scope to increase support for future years if the project was to go ahead.”

Conversation