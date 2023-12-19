Scott Begbie: Show caring kindness to north-east neighbours this Christmas

So, this is Christmas (almost), and what have you done?

Well, so far, I’ve bought a pile of presents for friends and family. (When I say me, I mean Mrs B has, and a splendid job of shopping local it has been.)

More importantly, I have done my bit to boost the local economy by spending rather a large proportion of my disposable income with businesses on my own doorstep. The ones that sell food and drink, that is.

It’s a bit alarming that a bank-app balance check reads like a roll call for the Licensed Trade Association of the north-east. But, hey, it’s Christmas.

Oh, and I’ve also pantoed out across the length and breadth of the north-east. I even took in one festive show in Dundee. Now that’s true dedication to the cause.

Gosh, it’s been a bit frantic, all this carousing and splurging. But I have had the odd moment to myself for a bit of reflection. Mainly about how lucky I am.

Being surrounded by loved ones, having good company and people to share fun times with is an absolute privilege, and one that no one should take for granted. There are so many people out there who find this time of year an ordeal, not an opportunity to party.

There are families who, year-round, worry about how they are going to put food on the table for their littles ones, who now have the added pressure of having to, somehow, put presents under the tree.

There are pensioners who are too scared to put the heating up for fear of what their next bill might be.

We have men and women living chaotic lifestyles on our streets, where it doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas Day or not – they still don’t have a roof over their heads.

Behind all the glittering lights and making merry of Christmas, there is still the harsh fact that years of Westminster-imposed austerity and the cost-of-living crisis (or should that be cost-of-greed crisis?) allows poverty to stalk our land. And it’s not just those at the margins of society who are being hurt.

So, those of us lucky enough to embrace the festive season should take some time out to remember those who are less fortunate.

When charities ask if we can give at this time of year, let’s say yes. When we are stocking up for our own Christmas feasts, put some extra goods in the trolley for the local foodbank.

If you know of any neighbours who are vulnerable, or even just alone, take time out to chap on their door, check in and share some of the joy of Christmas with them.

It doesn’t take a lot of effort, just a little bit of caring kindness. The kindness that this time of year should be all about.

Let’s all do our bit to make sure everyone has a merry Christmas.

COP28 was a rallying call to save the world – let’s do our bit

One of my favourite subjects at school was modern studies – although the topical issues of the day we were learning about then are being taught as history these days. Fair enough, it is getting on for 50 years ago.

But I do remember being told about an emerging theory called global warming. And one prediction was that Scotland would end up with milder but wetter winters. Gosh, what’s the weather doing just now in the middle of December, chaps?

It is a bit strange, actually, living in a warning from history and realising that the human race has had half a century to stop making a mess of the planet, but gleefully carried on regardless.

There’s COP28 just finished, and only now are governments around the world agreeing to transition away from fossil fuels. Nice. Decades late, but nice all the same.

Of course, we have a long way to go in transitioning away from fossil fuels. Right now, they are too deeply embedded in our way of life and our economic infrastructure to just go cold turkey.

But it is vital to end that dependence if we want to have a habitable world for the generations who come after us.

It would be fitting if everything the sector has learned from oil and gas can now be turned to wind, water and other green power sources

On the plus side, here in the north-east, we have the skills and knowledge – and visionary talent – to help lead the world in the right direction.

Our energy sector has had more than half a century to create a world-beating skills and knowledge base. It would be fitting if everything the sector has learned from oil and gas can now be turned to wind, water and other green power sources.

COP28 is a rallying call to save the world. Now, let’s see the north-east lead the charge.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired