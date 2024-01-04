Erica Munro: Why not embrace your urge to stay small and cosy until spring arrives?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erica Munro: Why not embrace your urge to stay small and cosy until spring arrives?

There’s a sensation of anxiety around filling the void immediately with worldly, worthy things at the beginning of a new year.

If you don't feel ready to venture out into the new year quite yet, that's OK. Image: New Africa/Shutterstock

By Erica Munro

“The cafes are all deserted. The streets are wet again.

“There’s nothing quite like an out-of-season holiday town in the rain…”

The imagery in these deceptively simple Chris de Burgh lyrics is genius. Humour me and read them again.

Suddenly, I’m in an anorak with my hood up, shivering, gazing through the peeling arches of a bandstand towards a parade of shuttered shops. Ice cream. Souvenirs. Fish and Chips. Amusements. Burgers. To Let. Toilets.

There’s a weed-filled patch of tarmac, vacated months before by the funfair. It’s ringed with bins, their lids skew-whiff yet, still, so many dented cans have failed to make it into any of them and lie rusting in puddles.

Beyond, the sea is a roaring brownish-grey, whooshing over the tumbling pebbles on the beach, so loud that massive gulls, overhead and on lamp posts, struggle for their cries to be heard. The rain tastes of salt and the air smells of seaweed and, still, above all of this, there’s room for a question in the song: why, when everyone else has clearly gone, am I still there?

Heavy waves at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen beach on a particularly wet off-season day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

My mother was an English teacher and taught her pupils to think about all of the senses when writing description, but I think it’s even cleverer to write something that compels the reader to use their own senses all by themselves. So, it’s De Burgh: 1, Munro: nil, and we shall move on.

Or maybe not. Let’s stay in that rainy, out-of-season holiday town for a while. If the cafes are, indeed, all deserted, then where is everybody? Not the tourists, obviously – they’ve gone home. But the locals? They can’t be stacked away in a shed like the Waltzer and the coconut shy. My rainy wee holiday town may look like it’s gone into hibernation, but its occupants have got bills to pay like the rest of us.

What did Medieval people do in winter?

Just imagine if we could live in harmony with the changing seasons, having our lives dictated by Mother Nature like they did in the olden days. Farmers do it, but not so the rest of us.

Wistfully, because my history knowledge is woefully scant, I Googled: “what did Medieval people do in winter?” and the answer sounded lovely. Basically, they stayed indoors by the fire, eating salted pork and potages of things they had stewed and bottled in the autumn.

If they had to go outside, to tend livestock, for example, they’d maybe mend a fence while they were about it, cut some wood or fling some manure over the fields. But, other than that, it was all about the knitting and the whittling of tools by the hearth. Not waiting for better weather; rather, living aptly in the moment.

Knitting and whittling were among the winter activities people would entertain themselves with in the Middle Ages. Image: Natalia Ruedisueli/Shutterstock

With 2024 open for business (happy New Year, by the way!), despite being old enough to know better, I still feel the pressure to make this year count by pushing forward in a meaningful way. Be that fitness, work, learning, travel or whatever, this is the year when it will definitely be done and done better. And, for some reason, it needs to start now.

Not so my medieval sisters and brothers. They would have had plans and ambitions, too, but they also had an overriding imperative to stay warm and fed, tending to basics to keep a dry roof over their heads, their clothes mended, their children and livestock cared for, while outside, the earth slept, recuperated and prepared for spring.

It’s OK to be small and cosy

For me, it’s tough reverting from being a jolly, festive household of six, plus cats, back to a household of two, plus cats. It feels like the filling in the house has been scooped out, and I’m left in an airy shell, eyes darting to and fro, knowing I’m lucky and everything is fine but not truly believing it. There’s a sensation of not quite panic but definitely anxiety around filling the void immediately with worldly, worthy things.

Lockdown, of course, scuppered everyone’s ability to live seasonally, and many of us are still scarred by the restrictions it imposed. Being ordered to stay home and be still, even through the balmy months of spring and summer, went against the grain, not only because of the restrictions on our liberty but also on our natural body clocks which, though unheeded most of the time, nonetheless ticked on.

‘Fix some tiny things at home. A hole in a jumper, a shoogly door handle, a faltering relationship with a friend’

Its ending brought a pressure to make good use of our blessed freedom and plan for big things. But that’s in the past, too.

Now, somewhere deep inside all of us, is a primal voice of nature saying: “Hey there, calm down. It’s winter. It’s OK to be small and cosy, to do little things; things that comfort you and feed your soul. Fix some tiny things at home. A hole in a jumper, a shoogly door handle, a faltering relationship with a friend.

“Must you go out? That thing you feel compelled to travel to do will be so much nicer in spring, when you’re rested and mended, won’t it?”

Erica Munro is a novelist, playwright, screenwriter and freelance editor

