Body found in Tarbert Harbour as police launch probe into ‘unexplained’ death

A man’s body has been found in Tarbert Harbour.

Police are treating the death as unexplained after the discovery in the early hours of this morning.

The man’s identity is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45am on Thursday January 4, the body of a man was recovered from the harbour in Tarbert.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Tarbert Harbour is on the coast of Loch Fyne in Argyll and the marina is normally busy with both tourists and locals.