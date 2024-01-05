Moreen Simpson: Health scares big and small are terrifying to go through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Health scares big and small are terrifying to go through

Anyone who struggled with their health during 2023 will be glad to see the back of that particular year.

A stubborn mouth ulcer stuck with Moreen during 2023. Image: Helen Hepburn
A stubborn mouth ulcer stuck with Moreen during 2023. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Happy New Year from someone delighted to see the back of 2023.

It wisnae the best year for me, thanks to a few health hassles, the main one kicking off around September. I suffer the occasional mouth ulcer, but ower summer one to the side and just under my tongue kept coming and going.

I bombarded it with Bonjela and various other potions. Even showed it to the pharmacist wifie, who suggested I consult the dentist. Panic, panic. He reckoned he was “pretty sure” it was a “trauma” ulcer caused by a nearby chipped tooth.

As it happened, the hygienist had alerted me to this tooth a few months before, saying it needed fixed. But, when I told the dentist back then, he reckoned it was OK without treatment. However, now he was telling me that tooth was causing this ongoing ulcer. Great stuff.

Then came the words which really floored me: “Best to get a biopsy. I’ll take a photograph and refer you to the maxillofacial department at ARI.” Well, that was me. Worst-possible scenario punching me in the gut.

When I got outside, I could hardly walk; my legs were shaking – in fact, the whole of me was. I know so many of you have been through the same, paralysing fear.

The appointment came through in only a few days – for about 10 days off: Friday the 13th. Fit else? Thanks so much to family and friends for trying to reassure me, but my mind kept rehearsing the worst-possible outcome. Barely a wink of sleep.

Dealing with the Rubislaw Quarry in my tongue

My loon came with me on the day. As my name was read out, the nurse said, cheerily: “How are you today?” Here’s me: “Absolutely terrified.” Here’s her: “Well, it’s best to be honest with us.”

There, on a telly screen in the room, was a huge picture of my tongue. Sez the surgeon wifie: “I’m 99% sure that’s an ulcer caused by a trauma.” Sure enough, she identified the chipped tooth. Next thing, what looked to me in my terror like the biggest needle in the world was heading for my peer tongue.

After a few minties, she said: “That’s it.” Here’s me, hugely relieved and startin’ to stand up: “That didna tak’ long.” The wifie, with a wee laugh: “That was just the anaesthetic.”

Then howkin’. No pain, but still… aaargh. I thought she was just taking a sample of the ulcer – in fact, she gouged oot the hale thing. Mummy, daddy.

Moreen paid a visit to the maxillofacial department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Relieved that she was so convinced there was nothing serious, I home on a high. However, ower the weekend I was in agony. Why? Because that ruddy chipped tooth was still there, probing awa’ at the Rubislaw Quarry in my tongue.

An emergency appointment at the dentist on the Monday to get it filed doon. Still torture two weeks later, me hardly spikkin’ and livin’ on porridge and soup. Back to ARI to check it wasnae infected. Sez the doc: “No. It’s just that the tongue is difficult to heal because it’s always moving (me?) and surrounded in moisture.”

I still don’t know the final outcome. Only last week did I get a letter saying I’ve a telephone appointment this month to get the result of the biopsy. I’m pretty sure it must be OK. But all you folks who’ve undergone that agony of discovering something is seriously wrong, I deeply admire your courage. To each of you, all the best for 2024.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

More from Columnists

If an email from a stranger sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Image: Thx4Stock team/Shutterstock
David Ross: Be on the lookout for financial scams, however legitimate they may appear
If you don't feel ready to venture out into the new year quite yet, that's OK. Image: New Africa/Shutterstock
Erica Munro: Why not embrace your urge to stay small and cosy until spring…
Pedestrians in Taiwanese capital city Taipei pass by an image of Chinese revolutionary statesman, Sun Yat-sen. Image: Wiktor Dabkowski/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Fiona Rintoul: Across the world, island nations are wilfully misunderstood by big, burly neighbours
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: New oil and gas projects don't mean us backsliding on green energy
Locals welcome 2024 on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the deforestation rate fell by over 50% last year. Image: Wagner Vilas/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
John Ferry: Reasons to be optimistic as we enter 2024
Do you have a favourite kind of harbour bollard? Image: Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Let's agree to fully appreciate bollards in 2024
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron.
Liz Cameron: Reset done, now it's full steam ahead Team Scotland
Journalist Esther Rantzen has stage IV lung cancer and has said she is considering dying on her own terms at an assisted dying facility. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA
David Knight: Everyone deserves a dignified death - but doctors still know best
Bucksburn swimming pool must now undergo refurbishment before it will be fit for public use again, following the council U-turn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rebecca Buchan: Council's 2024 resolution must be to listen to people of Aberdeen
Rail passengers stranded at Stonehaven station on December 27 due to flooding and stormy weather. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: More warnings were needed for white-knuckle Storm Gerrit

Conversation