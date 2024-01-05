Rothes sign Australian Bailey Paxton; Keith extend Jordan Lynch’s loan

Rothes manager Ross Jack is thrilled to have signed Australian attacker Bailey Paxton.

The Speysiders have recruited the 20-year-old on a deal until the end of the season.

Paxton has previously played in the United Arab Emirates for Dubai City and has also been on the books of Spanish club Atletico San Jorge.

He moved to the UK last year and has been training with Rothes in recent weeks.

However, international clearance could only be secured to complete his signing from January 1.

Paxton could feature tomorrow when Rothes face Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park in the Breedon Highland League.

Boss Jack believes he has a bright future and could go on to play at a higher level.

In recent seasons the Speysiders have seen Jack Brown and Matheus Machado earn moves to the SPFL with Peterhead and Montrose respectively.

Jack said: “Bailey’s a young lad who’s desperate to try to make a career out of football.

“He’s prepared to work his socks off and is desperate for an opportunity so we’ll see how he does.

“I’m hoping Bailey can break in and become a regular in our team like Callum Haspell (signed in August after returning to Scotland from Spain) has this season.

“If he plays well week-in, week-out then other teams will look at him and he might get chances at a higher level.

“We give these players a stage, we want them to go on and play at the highest level they can.

“We’ll give them an opportunity, but they need to take it and do well on a regular basis.

“We’ve seen Bailey in training and he’s done really well, so hopefully he can do the same in games.”

Lynch can be asset for Maroons

Keith boss Craig Ewen believes Jordan Lynch’s best is still to come after his loan from Formartine United was extended for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Maroons on a temporary basis in August and that deal will now run until the end of the season.

Kynoch Park gaffer Ewen said: “We were keen to keep Jordan, he’s got a lot of ability.

“At times it maybe hasn’t quite happened for him in some of our games.

“But we’ve got a lot of games to play and I think Jordan can be a big asset for us in the second half of the season.

“I think Jordan’s best is still to come. We’ve seen him in training and he’s been outstanding. There’s a lot of potential there.

“Jordan wanted to stay, so hopefully he can kick on during the second half of the season.

“We’re grateful to Formartine for allowing him to remain with us as well.

“There’s a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season. The squad will be tested with all the games we’ve got to play.”