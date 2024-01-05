Rothes sign Australian Bailey Paxton; Keith extend Jordan Lynch’s loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothes sign Australian Bailey Paxton; Keith extend Jordan Lynch’s loan

The 20-year-old attacker has joined the Speysiders on a short-term deal, meanwhile Lynch will remain at Kynoch Park until the end of the season.

By Callum Law
Rothes manager Ross Jack, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen

Rothes manager Ross Jack is thrilled to have signed Australian attacker Bailey Paxton.

The Speysiders have recruited the 20-year-old on a deal until the end of the season.

Paxton has previously played in the United Arab Emirates for Dubai City and has also been on the books of Spanish club Atletico San Jorge.

He moved to the UK last year and has been training with Rothes in recent weeks.

However, international clearance could only be secured to complete his signing from January 1.

Paxton could feature tomorrow when Rothes face Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park in the Breedon Highland League.

Boss Jack believes he has a bright future and could go on to play at a higher level.

In recent seasons the Speysiders have seen Jack Brown and Matheus Machado earn moves to the SPFL with Peterhead and Montrose respectively.

Jack said: “Bailey’s a young lad who’s desperate to try to make a career out of football.

“He’s prepared to work his socks off and is desperate for an opportunity so we’ll see how he does.

“I’m hoping Bailey can break in and become a regular in our team like Callum Haspell (signed in August after returning to Scotland from Spain) has this season.

“If he plays well week-in, week-out then other teams will look at him and he might get chances at a higher level.

“We give these players a stage, we want them to go on and play at the highest level they can.

“We’ll give them an opportunity, but they need to take it and do well on a regular basis.

“We’ve seen Bailey in training and he’s done really well, so hopefully he can do the same in games.”

Lynch can be asset for Maroons

Keith boss Craig Ewen believes Jordan Lynch’s best is still to come after his loan from Formartine United was extended for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Maroons on a temporary basis in August and that deal will now run until the end of the season.

Kynoch Park gaffer Ewen said: “We were keen to keep Jordan, he’s got a lot of ability.

“At times it maybe hasn’t quite happened for him in some of our games.

“But we’ve got a lot of games to play and I think Jordan can be a big asset for us in the second half of the season.

Craig Ewen hopes Jordan Lynch can be a big part of the Keith squad in the second half of the season

“I think Jordan’s best is still to come. We’ve seen him in training and he’s been outstanding. There’s a lot of potential there.

“Jordan wanted to stay, so hopefully he can kick on during the second half of the season.

“We’re grateful to Formartine for allowing him to remain with us as well.

“There’s a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season. The squad will be tested with all the games we’ve got to play.”

