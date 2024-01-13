Jacqueline Wake Young: The Traitors have sent my plans up in flames again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: The Traitors have sent my plans up in flames again

Every one of my New Year’s resolutions has been scuppered for the second week running because of my obsession with the BBC reality series set in the Highlands

By Jacqueline Wake Young
A scene from one of the games in The Traitors. Image: Euan Cherry/Peacock.
Two weeks into January and I’ve now failed spectacularly in every one of my New Year’s resolutions.

I should have known better than to aim for anything craft-related because I’m yet to finish a scarf I started knitting for New Year’s Eve – the millennium.

This year “make a quilt” was one resolution but I’ve made no progress on that or with “walk 20,000 steps a day” and for the second week running, it’s all Claudia Winkleman’s fault.

The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman. Image: Studio Lambert, Llara Plaza.

The Traitors is essential viewing

Unable to wait a week for the next episode of The Traitors, I went back and watched all of Series 1 on BBC iPlayer and then moved on to the US version with Alan Cumming, which quite frankly is hilarious.

What accent is he doing? Isn’t he from Aberfeldy? At times he ventured into Jamaican mixed with Geordie before settling on South African.

And as for the outfits, they are fantastic. I am so feeling those mustard yellow socks with matching beret on him but I’m not sure how much the wardrobe department has understood about traditional Scottish dress.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors US. Image: Studio Lambert/All3Media International, Euan Cherry.

Please understand that I’m not laughing at Alan. I like and admire him too much for that.

No, I’m amused at the thought of US audiences who may have taken notes and tried to order electric blue trouser suits with matching travel rugs to wear on their upcoming trips to the Highlands.

Contestants needed for The Traitors

Having immersed myself in The Traitors for a week, all my other plans went out of the window and I wondered what I’ll do once I’ve watched them all.

Then I saw a story about the programme makers looking for contestants for Series 3. Could I do it? I asked myself. Not with these knees, came the swift reply.

I’d love to do all the detective work and backstabbing but I don’t fancy being buried alive while my rescue depends on a couple of numpties who can’t operate a shovel.

I swear one of them was holding the treasure map upside down.

The Traitors US with Alan Cumming and the programme makers’ imaginative outfits. Image: Peacock.

What train are The Traitors on?

The Traitors is about mystery but the biggest one for me is what train are they on to get to Ardross Castle in Easter Ross?

It’s got lampshades and frilly curtains and everything, that’s not LNER.

And another thing, why do TV shows and films always have people crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct even if it takes them in completely the wrong direction?

The Jacobite steam train on the Glenfinnan Viaduct on route to Mallaig. Image: Stephen Lawson | Edinburgh Elite media.

Maybe the train is The Jacobite steam locomotive, nicknamed The Hogwarts Express which has put its ticket prices up weeks after a judge ruled it will have to spend millions to upgrade its doors.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers are attracted to the so-called ‘Hogwarts Express’ every year.

Operator West Coast Railways has said the £7m upgrades would wipe out its profit for a decade but perhaps The Traitors will be the next thing to give the route a tourism boost.

The Traitors borrows a lot from Harry Potter. The US show has a version of Hagrid, except groundskeeper Fergus looks like an escapee from ZZ Top in a Jimmy hat. Plus, invitations to the contestants are delivered by owl.

Owls versus the Post Office

I’m looking into this whole owl postal service after I found out my nearest post office, a counter at the back of a petrol station a mile away, is to shut for seven weeks.

I remember when post offices were bustling halls of wonder, packed all day with people doing all manner of exciting tasks, like sorting out passports to travel to far flung destinations or opening savings accounts for their grandchildren and taking away little red books to show for it.

Media outside Aldwych House, central London for the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry on Thursday. Image: James Manning/PA Wire.

I don’t recall how exactly we reached this desperate state with local post offices, but come the general election I’ll be looking for anyone with a plan to remedy it.

Politicians including Rishi Sunak, Humza Yousaf and Keir Starmer are currently falling over themselves to look like the good guy in a much bigger story about the Post Office.

ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office has turned the spotlight on to the Horizon scandal in which more than 700 sub-postmasters, including up to 100 in Scotland, were convicted of swindling money due to a flawed IT system.

Who’da thunk it? Watching television does serve a useful purpose after all.

John Hollingworth as James Hartley and Toby Jones as Alan Bates in Mr Bates Vs The Post Office. Image: ITV Studios.

Conversation