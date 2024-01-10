The Traitors: Highlands castle set for more ‘trickery, betrayal and backstabbing’ as applications for series three open

Do you have what it takes to be a Traitor?

Hit BBC reality show The Traitors is on the hunt for contestants to take part in the next series, which will be filmed in the Highlands this year.

The series sees Faithful contestants try to root out a cohort of mysterious Traitors without being ‘murdered’ in a bid to win up to £120,000.

Would-be Faithfuls and Traitors must be available for filming for up to four weeks around spring or summer this year and be prepared for “trickery, betrayal and backstabbing”.

Over 40,000 people applied for the current series, presented by Claudia Winkleman.

Just 22 made it onto the show filmed at Adross Castle near Alness.

Two Inverness contestants on The Traitors series two

Among those 22 are two Inverness contestants.

Tracey, 58, is a sonographer who also moonlights as a clairvoyant. She was ‘addicted’ to the first series and remains in the game as a Faithful.

29-year-old Evie is a veterinary nurse and was hoping to be cast as a Traitor. At the moment she is a Faithful.

The debut series only attracted 1,500 applicants and became an instant hit when it debuted in the UK in November 2022.

The UK version is filmed at Ardross Castle, which is around 30 miles north of Inverness – take a peek inside.

Applications can be made online via the BBC website until Sunday, February 11.