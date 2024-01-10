The Traitors: Highlands castle set for more ‘trickery, betrayal and backstabbing’ as applications for series three open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Traitors: Highlands castle set for more ‘trickery, betrayal and backstabbing’ as applications for series three open

More than 40,000 people applied to take part in the current series of The Traitors - but only 22 were successful.

By Ellie Milne
Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors series 2, which is set in Ardross Castle
Claudia Winkleman presents the hit series The Traitors which is currently airing its second series. Image: BBC.

Do you have what it takes to be a Traitor?

Hit BBC reality show The Traitors is on the hunt for contestants to take part in the next series, which will be filmed in the Highlands this year.

The series sees Faithful contestants try to root out a cohort of mysterious Traitors without being ‘murdered’ in a bid to win up to £120,000.

Ardross Castle
Filming of the BBC series The Traitors mainly takes place at Ardross Castle, which is about 30 miles north of Inverness.

Would-be Faithfuls and Traitors must be available for filming for up to four weeks around spring or summer this year and be prepared for “trickery, betrayal and backstabbing”.

Over 40,000 people applied for the current series, presented by Claudia Winkleman.

Just 22 made it onto the show filmed at Adross Castle near Alness.

Two Inverness contestants on The Traitors series two

Among those 22 are two Inverness contestants.

Tracey, 58, is a sonographer who also moonlights as a clairvoyant. She was ‘addicted’ to the first series and remains in the game as a Faithful.

29-year-old Evie is a veterinary nurse and was hoping to be cast as a Traitor. At the moment she is a Faithful.

The debut series only attracted 1,500 applicants and became an instant hit when it debuted in the UK in November 2022.

The UK version is filmed at Ardross Castle, which is around 30 miles north of Inverness – take a peek inside.

Applications can be made online via the BBC website until Sunday, February 11.

The Traitors: Inside the stunning Highlands castle where hit TV show is filmed

