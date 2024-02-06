Scott Begbie: Disposable vape ban will solve multiple problems overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Disposable vape ban will solve multiple problems overnight

Even if you vape or have nothing against it, the move to ban disposable vapes makes absolute sense.

Disposable vapes are often seen discarded on streets and in parks. Image: Laura Young
Disposable vapes are often seen discarded on streets and in parks. Image: Laura Young
By Scott Begbie

True confession time… I was once tempted to try vaping.

This despite having a lifelong hatred of all things smoking and tobacco related.

You can thank my dad for that. Listening to his morning hacking cough was a strong disincentive to even give 10 Benson & Hedges a go.

So, I grew up detesting the smell of cigarette smoke, despised having people smoking around me in pubs and restaurants, and danced a jig of wild joy when Scotland finally brought in the indoor smoking ban.

It had an immediate two-fold benefit. I didn’t stink when I got home from a night out, and I can now tell at glance what a pub is like by the calibre of clientele filling their lungs with carcinogenics outside.

Vaping, though, is a thing I was never up nor down about. Even when you had the odd numpty having a crafty puff indoors, it wasn’t as repellent as the old fags.

Disposable vapes are currently available in many flavours likely to appeal to young people and children. Image: Zeynep Demir Aslim/Shutterstock

And, in the early days, vapes appealed to the geek in me who can never resist a gadget. I had a quick puff on one a mate had, mainly because it looked like the Doctor’s sonic screwdriver.

But the spinny-heid side effect quickly kicked that one into touch, and I never troubled the world of vaping again.

It has, however, come to trouble me. For one thing, it’s the number of kids – and in some cases I do mean “kids” literally – wandering the streets in clouds of perfumed vapour.

Bring on the disposable vape ban

At first, I smiled wryly at the youth of today being softies who never tried an Embassy Regal behind the bike shed, but cut straight to bubble gum-flavoured mist. Surely that’s cheating?

My smile faded the more I had to walk through noxious clouds billowing out of folk wandering along the streets. Thanks, but I really don’t want to be breathing in what’s just been in some random’s lungs.

And, while the jury is out on the health effects of vaping, it’s a safe bet that it’s not good, especially for young people.

It certainly isn’t good for the health of our communities either, given the massive tide of disposable vapes simply dumped on streets, these days. Not just an eyesore; the shattered plastic shards are a menace, too.

Vape shops have become staples of Scottish high streets in recent years. Image: Togla Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

So, bring on the disposable vape ban that is being introduced in a concerted drive across the four nations. And hoorah for cutting back on the flavours, many of which seem to be tailored specifically to underdeveloped taste buds.

Sure, the hunners of vape shops which have sprung up on every corner might take a hit on disposable vapes. But the refillable ones are still very much on the go, so it’s not as if the shops are being hounded out of business. And it might just stop more of the damn things opening.

Here we have a public health initiative that, overnight, will help the health of young people and keep a mess off our streets. I will cheer on the day disposable vapes vanish in a puff of smoke.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

