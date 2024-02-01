Catherine Deveney: Vape and smoking bans are no-brainers for anyone with a brain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Vape and smoking bans are no-brainers for anyone with a brain

It is no surprise that Liz Truss argues Tory social policy should boil down to: 'Kill yourself if you like. Nobody cares.'

Disposable vapes are to be banned in the UK to protect the health of young people. Image: Natali Brillianata/Shutterstock
Disposable vapes are to be banned in the UK to protect the health of young people. Image: Natali Brillianata/Shutterstock
By Catherine Deveney

When I try to imagine what subject it might possibly be worth listening to ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss about, my brain freezes, computer lights flashing chaotically, before plunging into darkness.

Still, you have to admire her anti-Sunak smoking outburst, if only for its indication of an impressively robust sense of self.

Truss’s premiership certainly set records: shortest in history, fastest crashing of the economy, most ridiculed honours list because of her spectacularly ignominious end. Lesser mortals might blush and hide, but there’s Liz, boldly lecturing us all on libertarian values, like the elder statesman she’s not.

This all centres on Rishi Sunak’s attempts to introduce a gradual ban on smoking, by raising the legal age for buying cigarettes each year, so that today’s 14-year-olds can never legally purchase them. He also proposes a ban on single-use vapes, which studies suggest 20% of children have experimented with.

Truss says this is all “unconservative” and “absurd”, basically on the premise that people have the right to smoke themselves to death if they want to.

Is she delivering the latest Tory theory on selection of the fittest, or just a thoroughly hypocritical argument about “freedom”? I don’t hear her arguing for the legalisation of cannabis or heroin or cocaine on the grounds that citizens should be free to do what they want, no matter the knock-on effects for society.

Nicotine, the British Medical Journal has pointed out, is as addictive as hard drugs. It’s just that smokers function with more of a facade of “normality” while they’re killing themselves. They don’t inconvenience us quite so openly by littering the streets with comatose bodies. Does that mean we stop caring?

You can’t stop people – but you can challenge and help them

And, while we’re talking “rights”, where is Truss’s corresponding argument for the right to live in decent, mould-free houses? Or to have jobs and salaries that enable healthy lifestyle choices? Or to have access to affordable food and fuel? No mention.

Instead, social policy à la Liz involves piling the pounds high in government coffers from tobacco and alcohol taxes, while cancer and cirrhosis victims pile high in coffins. Hurrah for the free market.

Except, even in market terms, her arguments are unviable. In 2023, the UK Government made £10 billion from tobacco taxation. But, according to charity Action on Smoking and Health, the cost to society of smoking in England was around £17 billion, including £2.4 billion of NHS spending and £1.2 billion for social care. The remainder went on lost productivity.

Smoking caused 506,000 hospital admissions in England, 74,000 deaths, and 710,000 prescriptions to be dispensed. In addition, the Scottish Government estimates smoking here costs the NHS between £300 and £500 million. Who profits from all that misery, apart from tobacco companies?

Former prime minister Liz Truss has spoken out against the proposed smoking rule changes. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

None of this is an argument for healthcare to be rationed on the basis of what a patient “deserves”. There should be no pre-op court of healthcare that denies treatment because of self-harming habits like smoking, drinking or overeating.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t discourage activities that put intolerable pressure on a taxpayer-funded healthcare system and, just as importantly, destroy lives. You can’t stop people – but you can both challenge and help them.

There is a health disaster looming – which involves young people – and includes, but is not limited to, smoking and vaping. This week, it was revealed that bowel cancer rates among younger people are set to increase by a third this year. And 54% of those cases are considered preventable.

In the last 30 years, cancer rates in general among the under-50s have soared by 80%. In addition to smoking, experts connect these increases to poor diet, particularly the consumption of processed meats, alcohol intake, and lack of exercise.

Sometimes ‘freedom’ is deceptive

It is no surprise that Truss argues Tory social policy should boil down to: “Kill yourself if you like. Nobody cares.” We have seen that attitude in almost every Conservative Party policy in the last 13 years, from care homes during Covid to immigration.

And those who care least? The tobacco companies. The market leader, Imperial Brands, makes £70.50 profit on every £100 pounds spent on tobacco.

The line between state and individual is an important one. But, sometimes, “freedom” is deceptive. Anti-smoking measures acknowledge not just a problem for individuals but for the health of our nation, and the sustainability of our health service.

Despite the warnings on packaging, many young adults will still buy cigarettes.
Despite the warnings on packaging, many people still buy cigarettes and tobacco companies make money. Image: Steve P Cooper/Shutterstock

We have not only a physical health crisis but a mushrooming mental health crisis that encapsulates a gnawing sense of futility and despair. The increasing gulf between rich and poor includes a “nothing left to lose” attitude to alcohol and tobacco.

At least Sunak’s proposals recognise a problem to be addressed. Tobacco company profits? Deaths of young people in the coming years from unhealthy, habit-forming practices? Apparently, Truss doesn’t care.

But, it reminds me of something my mother used to say. When confronted by a mutinous “I don’t care” from one of her children, her eyebrows would shoot up. “Don’t care,” she would say tartly, “was MADE to care.”

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Columnists

Former SNP minister, MSP and party president Mike Russell was appointed as chair of the Scottish Land Commission late last year. Image: Poolphoto/Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail
David Ross: What's wrong with Mike Russell's desire to 'turbocharge' Scottish land reform?
Red Robin Records owner Nick Duthie makes a coffee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Alex Watson: Stop drinking awful coffee and do your bit to save small businesses
Sir Keir Starmer is widely considered to be the most likely next prime minister of the UK - but how will he handle Scotland? Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
John Ferry: A Starmer government should avoid leaning into Scottish or British nationalism
Opponents of the new bus gate system argue that it will lower footfall to the city centre even further. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: Give bus gates a chance - we need to try everything to…
3
A Japanese macaque like the one currently missing in the Highlands. Image: Bildagentur Geduldig/imagebroker/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Maybe missing macaque monkey Kingussie Kong is hunting for a typewriter
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.
Russell Borthwick: We need 'lights camera and action' for our creative industries
Jason Leitch and Nicola Sturgeon deliver a Covid briefing in January 2021. Image: Scottish Government
Scott Begbie: Scots were grateful for Sturgeon's Covid leadership - don't try to rewrite…
5
. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Scotland is winging its way to a crash landing thanks to mediocre…
Iain Hamilton.
Iain Hamilton: Creativity driving economic growth in the north
An empty Aberdeen City Council chamber could be the future if more elected members decide to work from the comfort of their own home.
David Knight: Is there anyone left in Aberdeen's Town House?

Conversation