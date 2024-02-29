John Ferry: SNP’s constant crass calls for ‘independence now!’ smack of desperation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

John Ferry: SNP’s constant crass calls for ‘independence now!’ smack of desperation

For the Scotland's governing party, every situation must be manipulated for use in the service of 'the cause'.

Ronnie Cowan MP (standing) was among the SNP politicians who posted on social media about Scotland as a result of the recent Westminster Speaker Gaza debate controversy. Image: UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/PA
Ronnie Cowan MP (standing) was among the SNP politicians who posted on social media about Scotland as a result of the recent Westminster Speaker Gaza debate controversy. Image: UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/PA
By John Ferry

Who could have guessed that the SNP would turn a major war and humanitarian disaster in the Middle East into an argument about Scottish sovereignty?

If you were under the illusion that Scottish nationalism is a different beast to those other nationalisms, that it is outward looking and progressive rather than parochial and backward, then take a look at some of the SNP comments in response to the controversy surrounding a House of Commons debate on a Gaza ceasefire.

On Monday, MSP Christina McKelvie, the Scottish Government’s minister for drugs and alcohol policy, took to social media following Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle’s rejection of an application for another vote. As well as criticising the Labour Party for supposedly having “hijacked” the SNP’s opposition day debate, which kicked the row off last week, McKelvie also complained that “Westminster silences Scotland”.

Preposterously, she then pronounced: “It’s time Scotland roared.” That’s the sort of rhetoric we usually get from the infamous Scottish Resistance, the small group of entertainingly theatrical activists who like to burn the Union flag and campaign against Tunnock’s tea cakes.

McKelvie’s comment came the week after Scottish Government Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity Jim Fairlie complained that the debacle is “another example of why Westminster simply doesn’t work for Scotland”.

“Be loud, be strong and demand independence now!!!! Without the people, politics is voiceless,” he went on.

Jim Fairlie (SNP) wins Perthshire South and Kinross-shire.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

No, I can’t work out what his last sentence meant either, but I guess Fairlie thought it sounded good in some sort of vague populist way. The rest of it is clear enough: the key takeaway from the difficulties our parliament has had in trying to deal with the Gaza crisis is that Great Britain must be cut into two separate states. Of course it is.

Maybe now, finally, these vote amendment shenanigans will convince the people of Coldstream that their continued compatriotism with those folk a few miles south of them is an intolerable indignity. Maybe now they will be on board with the need for an international border between them and their weekly food shop at Asda in Berwick.

Scottish nationalists have always been prone to monomania

Fairlie’s SNP colleague, the MP Ronnie Cowan, also came to the conclusion that the Speaker setting a new procedural precedent to allow for a broad debate in the interests, as he claimed, of diffusing tensions, was the latest reason for the break-up of Britain.

“OK Scotland. If you watched the utter chaotic self serving nonsense in the House of Commons today, please ask yourself, does this place serve the people of Scotland? Does it respect the elected members of Scottish constituencies?” He posted online.

Even former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon got in on the anti-politics politics action. She complained, in a somewhat Farageist way, about the “Westminster establishment” not being able to “bring itself to rise above hostility to the SNP”.

“Proud of my SNP colleagues but deeply depressed by the state of UK ‘democracy’,” she proclaimed.

Scotland’s nationalist movement has always been prone to monomania, but it used to be better at disguising it. The Salmond-Sturgeon fallout, police investigations and incompetence in office have dampened the fires of separatism, while the reality of Brexit has created structural challenges for secession.

In response, the SNP has been forced to adopt more extreme positions. It now campaigns for a hard border with England, and for Scotland’s economy to operate with effectively no central bank support.

As it struggles to keep the show on the road, the party’s rhetoric has, similarly, become more extreme. We saw this in late 2022, when Nicola Sturgeon started using the phrase “democracy denial” in response to the UK Supreme Court’s ruling against her desire for a unilateral referendum, and when the SNP dabbled in framing Scotland as a victim of British – or, perhaps more accurately, English – colonialism.

Every situation must be used for the independence ’cause’

A reasonable response to recent Commons difficulties would be a call for reform, and clarification of procedures to ensure no repeat of what happened last week. Or, if you insist the Speaker is to blame for the debacle, then moving for a replacement.

For the SNP, however, every situation – be it a global pandemic or the horrendous goings-on in the Middle East – must be manipulated for use in the service of “the cause”.

There are lessons to be learned from observing a situation where competing claims to a first-order right to national self-determination has led to chronic dispute

The irony is that there are lessons to be learned from observing a situation where competing claims to a first-order right to national self-determination has led to chronic dispute and seemingly ever escalating indignation and intransigence.

Those leading the movement for secession will fail to heed those lessons. Instead, all we get are constant calls for “independence now!”, even in a context where such demands are crass and inappropriate. Such is the state of the current SNP.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

More from Columnists

Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Global M&A forecast encouraging for north-east
Conflict in the Red Sea is affecting the supply of black tea. Image: YesPhotographers/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Nothing compares to brew during a tea shortage
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: More taxes are the last thing our businesses need
Jamie Robertson is promoting the beauty of Aberdeenshire with a documentary series on YouTube
Scott Begbie: Be more Jamie and shout about what makes the north-east top-notch
Is 'dressing to impress' a thing of the past? Image: Bondart Photography/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: I'm relieved to leave suits and ties in their bygone era
Jeanette Forbes.
Jeanette Forbes: Oil and gas rhetoric is creating tsunami of uncertainty
The latest in a series of swingeing cuts to education and children's services means speech and language therapists will no longer be present in Aberdeenshire schools. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: Future looking bleak for families after latest Aberdeenshire Council cuts
2
King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart The London Clinic in central London where King Charles had undergone a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Victoria Jones/PA Wire.
David Knight: Could King Charles save lives by revealing cancer details - or should…
Nasa has started its hunt for people to go live on Mars. Image: Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: Life on Mars? Try spending one winter in Aiberdeenshire
Russell Crowe with his band, Indoor Garden Party. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Russell Crowe and an injured dove grab my attention

Conversation