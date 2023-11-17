Duncan Ferguson impressed with technical ability in Caley Thistle squad

Duncan Ferguson says increased time on the training pitch has opened his eyes further to the potential within his Caley Thistle squad.

Inverness are undefeated in five games since Ferguson took charge in September, which has moved them out of the Championship relegation zone.

Caley Jags make the trip to Dunfermline on Saturday, knowing a victory would move them up to fifth place.

Ferguson insists he always expected to be working with talented players when he took on the job as Billy Dodds’ successor.

He says it was not until he started working with the squad he realised their full potential.

Ferguson said: “Their technical ability has impressed me a lot. They are very good players.

“They can pass it and receive it, and it is their work ethic as well. They have all bought into it and are working extremely hard.

“Their technical ability is very high.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for Scottish teams and leagues.

“When I was looking on from the outside, I could see they were a good team lacking that wee rub of the green.

“Dundee United scored late on here. Raith Rovers away, it was 1-0.

“I knew the team was good, but when I got them out on the grass I saw they were very good.

“There are a lot of very good players in there.

“It is refreshing and good for me because I want to be working with good players.

“It is about building that wee bit of confidence now, to keep them going and believing in themselves.”

Pars have shown threat

Inverness shared a 1-1 draw with Dunfermline when the sides last met at Caledonian Stadium in September.

The Pars go into the East End Park encounter intent on returning to winning ways, after leaders Dundee United hit them with a late winner last Friday night.

Ferguson is wary of the threat posed by James McPake’s men in Fife.

He added: “They were good on the day and a bit unlucky. They also drew with Dundee United early on in the season, losing a late equaliser.

“They’re competing well against the top team in the division – twice – so we know it’s a tough game for us and we are the underdog.

“But we have good momentum and are getting good results.

“We hope it continues.”

Ferguson revealed he has a doubt over defender Morgan Boyes, who was sidelined from training earlier this week with a hip flexor issue.