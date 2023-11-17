Duncan Ferguson impressed with technical ability in Caley Thistle squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson impressed with technical ability in Caley Thistle squad

Inverness make the trip to Dunfermline on Saturday aiming to continue their five-match unbeaten streak.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson at the side of the pitch
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson says increased time on the training pitch has opened his eyes further to the potential within his Caley Thistle squad.

Inverness are undefeated in five games since Ferguson took charge in September, which has moved them out of the Championship relegation zone.

Caley Jags make the trip to Dunfermline on Saturday, knowing a victory would move them up to fifth place.

Ferguson insists he always expected to be working with talented players when he took on the job as Billy Dodds’ successor.

He says it was not until he started working with the squad he realised their full potential.

Ferguson said: “Their technical ability has impressed me a lot. They are very good players.

“They can pass it and receive it, and it is their work ethic as well. They have all bought into it and are working extremely hard.

Inverness' David Wotherspoon celebrating with Morgan Boyes and Cameron Harper.
Inverness’ David Wotherspoon celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 with teammates Morgan Boyes and Cameron Harper. Image: SNS.

“Their technical ability is very high.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for Scottish teams and leagues.

“When I was looking on from the outside, I could see they were a good team lacking that wee rub of the green.

“Dundee United scored late on here. Raith Rovers away, it was 1-0.

“I knew the team was good, but when I got them out on the grass I saw they were very good.

“There are a lot of very good players in there.

“It is refreshing and good for me because I want to be working with good players.

“It is about building that wee bit of confidence now, to keep them going and believing in themselves.”

Pars have shown threat

Inverness shared a 1-1 draw with Dunfermline when the sides last met at Caledonian Stadium in September.

The Pars go into the East End Park encounter intent on returning to winning ways, after leaders Dundee United hit them with a late winner last Friday night.

Ferguson is wary of the threat posed by James McPake’s men in Fife.

James McPake clapping at the side of the pitch
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS

He added: “They were good on the day and a bit unlucky. They also drew with Dundee United early on in the season, losing a late equaliser.

“They’re competing well against the top team in the division – twice – so we know it’s a tough game for us and we are the underdog.

“But we have good momentum and are getting good results.

“We hope it continues.”

Ferguson revealed he has a doubt over defender Morgan Boyes, who was sidelined from training earlier this week with a hip flexor issue.

