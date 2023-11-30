‘Hogwarts Express’ handed three-month exemption to operate with ‘slam doors’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hogwarts Express’ handed three-month exemption to operate with ‘slam doors’

Bookings can now be taken on the iconic steam engine after fears about the future of the service.

By Louise Glen
Jacobite steam train crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/Eyes Travelling.

It’s all aboard the Hogwarts Express… The heritage locomotive will be allowed to operate despite door-locking controversy.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has issued a three-month exemption, meaning bookings are now open until February 2024.

The service is officially called the Jacobite Express but has been dubbed the Hogwarts Express by Harry Potter fans because of its association with the franchise.

Locking system under review

The news comes days after a judicial review was heard in court, assessing the requirement for a central locking system on heritage trains.

The centuries-old locking system referred to as ‘slam door’ does not conform to modern standards – meaning locomotives such as the Hogwarts Express and Flying Scotsman need an exemption to run.

Hogwarts Express is viewed by thousans of people every day.
The Glenfinnan Viaduct between Fort William and Mallaig as the Jacobite Express steam train passes. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The exemption is likely to be in place until the findings of the review, according to BBC Scotland.

The train, which is operated by West Coast Railways, runs between Fort William and Mallaig and is said to bring £ 20 million to the Highland economy each year.

‘Hogwarts Express’ can continue until February 2024

People from all over the world make a pilgrimage to see or take a trip on the train.

But rules, introduced in 1999, due to be enforced on the heritage rail line could have brought the train to a standstill.

The future of the Harry Potter or Hogwarts Express – as known by fans – is still in jeopardy. But the move will allow for planning for the 2024 season.

The trains do not run year-round.

Yesterday afternoon, an exemption certificate was issued, meaning bookings can now be taken for 2024.

The service passes over the Glenfinnan Viaduct, attracting thousands of people every day to watch as the steam train pulls over the track.

And for those lucky enough to get a ticket for the train, they are following in the footsteps of their Hogwarts heroes.

The train line appears in blockbuster films Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Since 2003, steam trains have been allowed to run passenger services on the main line with an alternative locking system through two ten-year exemptions granted by ORR.

The ORR say the majority of heritage trains have installed the locking system or are planning to do so.

‘Slam door’ ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman’s ‘authentic’ carriageways

