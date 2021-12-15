Step back in time: Aberdeen under a blanket of snow during bygone winters

An error occurred. Please try again.

With the festive season well under way, talk has inevitably turned to whether Aberdeen will have a white Christmas this year.

Unlike the bitter winters of yesteryear, the city is less likely to be blanketed in thick snow for weeks on end these days.

But many Aberdonians will remember the heavy snow and fun times of their childhood.

Join us on a step back in time reminiscing over picturesque, snowy scenes in the Granite City.

Snow can be a real nuisance when you have places to be and people to see, with roads impassable and pavements like an ice rink.

But for these schoolchildren at Woodside School in January 1954, the snow proved to be a lot of fun.

These plucky pupils in their shorts and winter coats queued up for a shot on the makeshift slide in the playground at lunchtime.

Heavy snow made for tricky driving conditions near Mile-End School in February 1965.

It is hard to tell where the pavement ends and the road begins as the double decker buses negotiate the Mid-Stocket Road hill.

In January 1970, corporation transport was brought to a standstill by a heavy snowstorm.

Many streets were unsanded and impassable for buses due to a strike by council workers.

All the passengers and bus drivers could do was gather at the Castlegate transport inspectors’ kiosk awaiting news of roads being cleared.

Milk delivery women Catherine Stewart and Margaret Rosendale battled through blizzards in Mastrick in April 1975.

Braving the bitterly cold winds, the women carried out their round on foot to ensure customers in Mastrick still got their pints of milk.

Few ventured out on January 16 1981 as the city streets were enveloped in heavy snow during a particularly cold winter’s day.

This walker had the picture-perfect Hazeldene Road to herself, the snowy houses in Craigiebuckler looked like a scene from a Christmas card.

These enterprising Aberdeen teenagers came up with their own method of transport during the winter chill at the end of January in 1984.

With the Grammar School closed for the afternoon, Malcolm Atkinson, Jonathan Glennie and Norman Deans, all aged 13, spent their time creating snow bikes.

The boys had used outgrown bikes, stripped them down to their frames and added a skis to their forks to glide through the snow.

The youngsters put their inventions to the test on a grassy slope behind King’s Gate.

St Nicholas Kirk and the graveyard are pictured here in their winter dress on December 27 1985.

It was a white Christmas that year during a particularly cold winter.

The snow arrived as early as November and thawed, but returned to the north-east in time for the festive season, making a pretty city centre scene for this photographer.

The top of the Lang Stracht near Kingswells still looked very rural in February 1988 – and had the weather conditions to match.

Drivers were blinded by blizzards before the snow stopped abruptly creating this pastoral scene of white fields and woodland beyond.

These days, the roads are much more modern and the fields have been completely built over.

Who hasn’t enjoyed building a snowman during periods of adverse weather, especially when the schools are closed?

These Mannofield youngsters built an impressive snowman in February 1991.

Diana Wilson, 6, Calum Brown, 9, Gillian Smith, 7, and Nicola Smith, 4, are dwarfed by the huge snowy structure.