The Aberdonian: Flicking through pages of the past

Books can transport you to other worlds, take you back to the past and even change lives.
Reading has a multitude of benefits from boosting your brain, reducing stress levels and increasing your vocabulary. It could even increase your life expectancy – as a study by Yale researchers found those that read lived around two years longer than those that didn’t.
For youngsters being read a good book can be the start of warm, happy family memories and according to the National Literacy Trust fostering a love of reading can lead to better outcomes at school and improve children’s wellbeing.
As we celebrate World Book Day, The Aberdonian has taken a leaf through our archives to take a look at rare editions, bookworms young and old, and novel events.
