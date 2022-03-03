The Aberdonian: Flicking through pages of the past

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Books can transport you to other worlds, take you back to the past and even change lives.

Reading has a multitude of benefits from boosting your brain, reducing stress levels and increasing your vocabulary. It could even increase your life expectancy – as a study by Yale researchers found those that read lived around two years longer than those that didn’t.

For youngsters being read a good book can be the start of warm, happy family memories and according to the National Literacy Trust fostering a love of reading can lead to better outcomes at school and improve children’s wellbeing.

As we celebrate World Book Day, The Aberdonian has taken a leaf through our archives to take a look at rare editions, bookworms young and old, and novel events.