The Aberdonian: Flicking through pages of the past

By Reporter
March 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
1991 - Ellon girl Fiona Campbell, 9, is spoiled for choice at a schoolbook exhibition at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre
Books can transport you to other worlds, take you back to the past and even change lives.

Reading has a multitude of benefits from boosting your brain, reducing stress levels and increasing your vocabulary. It could even increase your life expectancy – as a study by Yale researchers found those that read lived around two years longer than those that didn’t.

For youngsters being read a good book can be the start of warm, happy family memories and according to the National Literacy Trust fostering a love of reading can lead to better outcomes at school and improve children’s wellbeing.

As we celebrate World Book Day, The Aberdonian has taken a leaf through our archives to take a look at rare editions, bookworms young and old, and novel events.

1986 – Portlethen girl Angela Mackay has a laugh at the contents of this  weighty tome – none other than TV personality Jimmy Spankie, who was promoting Scottish Book Fortnight
1985 – Aberdeen Lord Provost Henry Rae and British Rail’s area manager John Gough discuss books with pupils of Lathallan School, Johnshaven, on board the Children’s Book Week train at Aberdeen Station
1994 – Bruce Millers book manager Yvonne Ogg listens to Wuthering Heights, one of many novels on tape in the store
1980 – Auctioneer Sandy Milne points out what is believed to be the first printed reference to golf in the Black Acts book, a rare 16th Century book of laws
1993 – Second year pupil Annette Paterson, Buckie, finds books can be more fun than computers during a Book Blitz at Milne’s High School, Fochabers
1988 – Dyce Primary pupil Carol Hay checks through the titles of books by Moira Miller after the author gave a talk to pupils at an event to celebrate the opening of Dyce Library
1990 – Bruce Wilkinson, area manager for publishers Ginn and Co, shares a joke with young book fan Craig Towler, 4, at a schoolbook exhibition at the city’s Beach Ballroom
1998 – Anne and John Flann aimed to sell 600 copies of Special Reserve in aid of kidney dialysis
1993 – Louise Forbes, 5, and her mum, Gill, of Mannofield, Aberdeen, at Dillons, Union Street
1993 – Four-year-olds Joe Littlechild and Adele Smith do some reading before a sale of the library service’s books and records at Aberdeen’s Music Hall
1993 – Third year Buckie High School pupil John Jappy gets his nose stuck into a book as part of the school’s first Book Week
1999 – Liz Hancock of Ottakar’s with the top 10 books of the week in August 1999
1995 – Robert Clark, 8, from Kirkhill Primary School, reads over the shoulder of Ian Jess, senior manager of the Bank of Scotland, Union Street, during the Aberdeen tour of the Bookbus, sponsored by Bank of Scotland

