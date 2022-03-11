The Rover at 100: Beloved comic that thrilled readers before The Beano and The Dandy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

The Rover at 100: Beloved comic that thrilled readers before The Beano and The Dandy

By Kate Brown
March 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 6:33 am
Post Thumbnail

Before there was The Beano or The Dandy, there was The Rover.

The success of the Adventure comic in 1921 led to the creation of the ‘Big Five’: Adventure, The Rover, Wizard, Skipper and Hotspur.

The Big Five were eventually read by two out of every three boys in the country.

Dudley D. Watkins contributed illustrations to the early issues.

Rover celebrates its 100th anniversary this month, which gives us the perfect opportunity to look back at how its story unfolded.

The Rover launched in 1922.
The Rover launched in 1922.

The Rover’s first issue was published by DC Thomson on March 4 1922.

As the second of the Big Five, it followed Adventure, which had launched the previous year.

It featured illustrated stories of adventure, sports, schooldays, and crime, and also included puzzles, jokes, and competitions.

The first Rover competition offered a prize of £25, which was a month’s wages for many men in the UK at the time.

Little wonder these proved popular back in the day!

A Rover story about Morgyn the Mighty in 1922.
A Rover story in 1922.

The first weekly issue in 1922 carried a text story, The Traitor of the Team, written by Arthur Grimsdell, a famous Tottenham Hotspur and England footballer.

Perth-based historian Dr Norman Watson has researched the history of the popular comic and has taken a look back at what the first issue was like.

He said: “Rover’s first issue featured a curious front cover.

“It was dominated by palm trees and an unusual back page of comic strips.”

The front page of Rover’s first issue carried the strapline: ‘No 1 of a Great New Paper’.

It would certainly deliver!

Football was a popular topic for stories in the Rover.
Football was a popular topic for stories in the Rover.

Dr Watson continued: “Rover’s first issue gave away two photographs of well-known footballers.

“There were pen pictures of the two players inside.”

A popular character from the early era of Rover was goalkeeper Cast-Iron Bill.

Cast-Iron Bill, also known as Bill Steele, was a fourth division goalkeeper and allegedly the toughest man in football.

When Bill wasn’t playing football in the comics, he was found to be fighting crime or saving injured hill walkers.

One memorable storyline involving the Cumbria stalwart featured his side playing a match in thick fog where the players were guided by Bill’s dogs!

Cast-Iron Bill was one of the comic's beloved characters.
Cast-Iron Bill was one of the comic’s beloved characters.

Rover was published weekly from its release in 1922 until the Second World War.

From 1939 to 1945, Rover was published fortnightly and reduced to 16 pages when paper was rationed during the conflict.

After December 7 1946 it was published for only three weeks of the month after the guns fell silent, before a full return to weekly publishing on April 2 1949.

Rover returned to weekly publishing after the war.
Rover returned to weekly publishing after the war.

The Second World War brought some new characters to the Rover.

Working-class hero, ‘Tough of the Track’ Alf Tupper, was introduced in 1949, alongside wartime flying ace Matt Braddock.

Morgan the Mighty was another favourite.

Each of these beloved characters’ serial stories generally lasted between 10 and 20 weeks.

'Tough of the Track' Alf Tupper had stories that lasted for around 12 weeks.
‘Tough of the Track’ Alf Tupper had stories that lasted for around 12 weeks.

The Rover ran a very successful series of front covers showing school badges in the 1950s. These were avidly collected by pupils across the country.

After a near-40-year run as a stand-alone title, The Rover merged with Adventure in 1961.

Rover and Adventure had a price rise from 4d to 5d.

The last issue of Rover prior to the merger was numbered 1855.

Numbers were discontinued on Rover and Adventure.

Rover became Rover and Wizard in the 1960s.
Rover became Rover and Wizard in the 1960s.

Rover and Adventure survived until October 19 1963, when the paper reverted back to a stand-alone for five issues.

It then absorbed The Wizard to become Rover and Wizard on November 23 1963.

The title once again reverted back to The Rover on August 16 1969 and adopted the strapline The Star Story Paper For Boys.

The Rover finally ceased publication on January 13 1973, 626 issues after its union with Adventure in 1961.

That was it for the comic which thrilled generations of readers.

Rover's last hurrah.
The last hurrah for the The Rover comic.

Unlike other Dundee-produced comics, Rover doesn’t have a complete run of annuals.

Its annuals were issued in three blocks: 1926-1942, 1950 and 1956-1959.

They were small and chunky, just over the size of an A5 sheet of paper.

The 1950 annual was the first to adopt traditional annual proportions.

The last Rover annual appeared in 1959 and remains one of the most famous comic books of all-time.

More like this:

We Are United: Remembering the magic of Football Picture Story Monthly

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal