Roll up, roll up: Do you remember when the circus came to Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Past Times

Roll up, roll up: Do you remember when the circus came to Aberdeen?

By Kate Brown
March 22, 2022, 11:45 am
The circus always brought huge crowds to the big top in its heyday.
The circus always brought huge crowds to the big top in its heyday.

Audiences crammed into tents to witness colourful displays and amazing feats when the circus was a major form of entertainment in Aberdeen.

Huge touring shows used to arrive in the Granite City in style, unpacking canvas tents and wild animals from the trains that carried them around the country.

The old-fashioned travelling circuses including Bertram Mills’, Robert Brothers, Chipperfield’s and Fossett’s used to pitch up in parks and public places, and always brought a large menagerie of animals as the highlight of their performances in the city.

Chipperfield’s Circus parade attracted this huge crowd on a sunny day at the Beach Promenade in 1955.

Aberdonians and summer visitors to the Granite City were enthralled by the cowboys and clowns, acrobats and elephants who paraded through the streets towards the big top in the Seaton area, which was their home for a short time.

If it engendered excitement among the adults who lined the route, children looked on, open-mouthed in amazement as animals seen only in picture books or on the Pathe News at their local cinema were actually there in front of them.

Many youngsters were so thrilled by the excitement and spectacle that they dreamed of running away with the circus.

Billy Smart’s elephants on parade through Aberdeen in 1966.

Attitudes, rightly, started to change in the mid-1980s.

Pressure increased on animal circuses.

Battle lines were drawn by the Aberdeen Animal Rights Group.

Three year old African elephants Mary, Suzi, Lilly and Dicky throw their trunks in the air with delight that the show will go on after opening in defiance of a council ban in 1983.

Back in 1984 the group held a 12-hour vigil outside Marischal College.

The demonstration moved on to the big top at Fossett’s Circus at Queen’s Links.

It had just arrived in the city for a four-week season but protestors said animal circuses constituted “the abuse of majestic animals” and called for a ban.

Kim King, circus manager of Fossett’s, with Dum Dum the Elephant, during the tour in 1984.

Animal rights supporter Andrew Flett from Aberdeen broke it down further.

“These animals are deprived of their natural lifestyles and instincts and are sentenced to a life of performing unnatural tricks,” he said.

“The circus is fun with its acrobats, jugglers, trapeze artists and, of course, the clowns.

Animal rights activists wanted to see human acts instead of animals such as Brillo the Clown who is pictured in Aberdeen in 1983.

“These are human performers. Surely we do not need animals to add to the enjoyment.

“Aberdeen Animal Rights, which I support, do not wish to see the end of the circus, only the end of the cruel use of animals. Many councils up and down the country have ceased to allow circuses with animals to use their land.

“Should not Aberdeen consider taking such similar action?”

The Roberts Brothers Circus in Aberdeen in 1987.

Fossett’s hit back at the protestors and stressed its animals were kept in tip-top condition and were given “the absolute best”.

A circus spokesman said: “We love them as love our own children. There is no such thing an ‘all-human circus’. That is a variety show.

“The circus is animals.”

This young lad was flying the flag when he visited the circus in Aberdeen in 1990.

Time was running out for animal circuses by the 1990s.

Aberdeen later imposed a ban on performing animals in 1993.

However, the ban only applied to performances on council land.

Rebecca King gets a ride on the back of an elephant when Chipperfield’s came to Aberdeen in 1991.

Chipperfield’s appeared in the city anyway in 1993 to the shock of the locals after escaping the ban by instead setting up on scrubland near Seaton.

The circus advertised use of several animals including elephants, horses, tigers and crocodiles.

But the council was powerless to stop the show.

A clown from Chipperfield’s plays it for laughs but the end was nigh for animal circuses.

Chipperfield’s spokesman Tony Hopkins said: “The north-east is a particularly good area for circuses and I hope people do not look at any negative angle.

“Our shows are not just about animals, but if people don’t want to see animals performing they can vote with their feet and not come along – it’s as simple as that.”

Circuses themselves made a conscious decision to remove animals from shows because of strict regulations as well as changing public sentiment.

Graham Floyd gets a few trumpet blowing tips from Bobo the Clown of Bobby Roberts’ Circus in 1994.

The appetite for watching animals performing has vanished in the 2000s.

While travelling circuses have been regular visitors to the city in recent years, the stars of the show have certainly changed and now feature an all-human cast.

There was talk in 2006 of a Scottish National Circus being established in Aberdeen to teach circus showstoppers of the future this unique learning experience.

Aberdeen could have been the place where performers of the future were trained.

Bosses at Billy Smart’s Circus – which was running at the AECC – wanted to teach skills to home-grown talent like juggling, flying trapeze and clowning.

Bernie said: “Somewhere like Aberdeen, which has plenty of space and opportunities for a school like this, would be great.

“Aberdeen is a nice, fresh place where we could really see this happening.

“Some people are born into the circus life. There are a few schools abroad with the likes of the Moscow or Hungarian State circuses.

“And there are a couple of places in London where people can learn some of the skills, but it is all a bit haphazard.”

Sadly nothing more was heard of the school where it would pay to be a class clown!

Thankfully scenes such as this parade from Billy Smart’s Circus through Aberdeen in 1966 are a thing of the past.

Circuses may have been decreasing in size since the days of performing animals, but they have certainly not decreased in popularity in Aberdeen.

Long may they continue to roll up in the Granite City!

More like this:

From cheeky chimps to porcupine Houdinis… the wild history of Aberdeen Zoo is revealed

The Aberdonian: Aberdeen University Zoology Building

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal