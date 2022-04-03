From Sunday service to summer clubs: 13 photos of Aberdeen churches and parishes through the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
From Sunday service to summer clubs: 13 photos of Aberdeen churches and parishes through the decades

By Giada La Vite
April 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Time for a cuppa after the Garthdee Church Womans Guild bring and buy sale at the church with Mrs Agnes Balgowan pouring for thirsty members under the watchful eye of Mrs Marjory Haddow, President (right).
In this week’s edition of The Aberdonian we get a peek at what Aberdeen churches looked like between the late 1940s and early 1990s.

The gallery below shows five Aberdeen churches, only three of which are still open and operating.

Greyfriars Church – adjoined to Marischal College – is one of the two pictured that fell in disuse over the years. The building – that many of us walk past every day – saw the beginning of renovation works in 2020 when scaffolding was erected to transform the former kirk into a bar and restaurant.

Despite the radical change of purpose of the building, the plans of conversion and refurbishment proposed were developed with the intention of keeping its character intact.

Garthdee Parish Church did not have as much luck as it was closed down – and subsequently demolished – in 2020. Nothing left to indicate where the church once stood.

As an increasing number of kirks are closing down due to funding issues and decreasing numbers of worshippers, we can still reminisce about the communities that once gathered there.

Do you recognise any familiar faces in the photos below? Maybe you’re one of the Ladybirds playing with clay?

1978 – Scaffolding surrounds the spire of Gilcomston South Church as work is carried out.
1971 – The moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Andrew Herron, follows Greyfriars Church minister the Rev George D Goldie up the aisle to mark the church’s 500th anniversary.
1980 – Greyfriars Parish Church Woman’s Guild members Mary Martin and Jenny Mathieson cut the cake.
1986 – Youngsters at the Ferryhill South Church Summer Club prepare to make a biblical frieze about Moses.
1989 – Ferryhill South Church Young Women’s Group founder, Lilian Morrison, cuts the 25th anniversary cake.
1957 – An immaculate striped lawn frames neat borders which are being tended to at Garthdee Church.
1991 – The Greyfriars Chimes musical group line up for a final rehearsal in Greyfriars Church.
1988 – The Ferryhill South Church Ladybirds group enjoy playing with modelling clay.
1987 – The Garthdee Church Woman’s Guild bring and buy sale, with Agnes Balgowan pouring tea for thirsty members.
1949 – Bright sunshine on a winter’s day casts a shadow on Gilcomston St Colms Church on Skene Street.
1988 – The Rev Alistair Brown surveys the spacious Gerrard Street Baptist Church.
1969 – Greyfriars Kirk’s east window, which is highly ornate and traceried, survives from an earlier church on the Marischal College site.
1990 – High above Union Street, steeplejack Mark Perfect wields his hammer to free the masonry of the Gilcomston South Church.

