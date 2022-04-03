From Sunday service to summer clubs: 13 photos of Aberdeen churches and parishes through the decades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In this week’s edition of The Aberdonian we get a peek at what Aberdeen churches looked like between the late 1940s and early 1990s.

The gallery below shows five Aberdeen churches, only three of which are still open and operating.

Greyfriars Church – adjoined to Marischal College – is one of the two pictured that fell in disuse over the years. The building – that many of us walk past every day – saw the beginning of renovation works in 2020 when scaffolding was erected to transform the former kirk into a bar and restaurant.

Despite the radical change of purpose of the building, the plans of conversion and refurbishment proposed were developed with the intention of keeping its character intact.

Garthdee Parish Church did not have as much luck as it was closed down – and subsequently demolished – in 2020. Nothing left to indicate where the church once stood.

As an increasing number of kirks are closing down due to funding issues and decreasing numbers of worshippers, we can still reminisce about the communities that once gathered there.

Do you recognise any familiar faces in the photos below? Maybe you’re one of the Ladybirds playing with clay?