The Spirit Of Banffshire: Book rediscovers region’s history from trains to Nazi spies By Neil Drysdale May 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 2:09 pm Andrew Simpson, the Lord-Lieutenant of Banffshire, has written a new book The Spirit of Banffshire. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Banffshire Platinum Jubilee Second World War Tarlair More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Pushing for change: 13 photos of Bridge of Don through the years May 22, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Aberdeen museums: 16 photos that will bring you back in time to when they opened and why May 22, 2022 Premium Content Past Times 1982 Scottish Cup final: When Aberdeen’s youngsters ran Rangers oldies ragged May 20, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Neil Drysdale: Neale Cooper’s exuberance and sense of fun made him friends wherever he travelled Malky Mackay preparing for another summer of change at Ross County Eight-year ban for disqualified driver whose U-turn attracted police attention Lindsay Razaq: ‘Modesty shorts’ for primary school girls send the wrong message Jim McColl: What to do with the shady part of the garden Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals he handed recruitment team his summer signing targets within days of arriving at Pittodrie