Snap! Stepping back in time in Lochaber with then-and-now photos By Susy Macaulay May 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 11:53 am 1 comments Estelle Slegers Helsen, right, is replicating the photographs of Lochaber taken by W S Thomson 70 years ago, to see the effects of time. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Lochaber old photos past times Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Highlands & Islands Football memories from one of the Highland League’s oldest living ex-players help kick off Inverness research project May 27, 20220 Past Times The Rolling Stones caught the midnight train from Aberdeen after 1982 gig May 25, 20220 Premium Content Past Times The Tennent’s Sixes brewed up a feast of thrills and success for Aberdeen FC May 24, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal ScotRail warns it could take up to 10 days for normal service to resume if pay deal is accepted Aberdeen dog with talent for painting auctions canvas for charity Man had £160-a-day cocaine habit just three months after trying drug for first time Premium Content Charity worker took £11,000 from men with learning difficulties Premium Content REVIEW: Feelgood show from The Script thrilled P&J Live audience from first to last Premium Content SCAA celebrates nine years saving lives from the air but needs help to continue
Conversation