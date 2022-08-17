Culter’s Rob Roy landmark has survived 200 years of bullets, bombs and bad weather By Neil Drysdale August 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 7:20 am 0 comments A new Rob Roy statue was unveiled in Culter in 2017. Photo by Kenny Elrick [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen. callum stuart Culter first world war Liam Neeson Rob Roy Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Did you know these people have received the Freedom of Aberdeen? 0 Would Aberdeen have made history in Gothenburg if Alex Ferguson had joined Wolves 40… 0 GALLERY: The Powis area of Aberdeen through the decades 0 Leaping back in time with 14 photos of Ballater Highland Games 0 Holy disorder: How Bishop Anne Dyer's grand vision turned into a nightmare Hidden history: Former home of Aberdeen suffragette goes up for sale From Darth Vader to Mrs Mack: Why Aberdeen actor Michael Sheard couldn't say no… 0 Hey America: Stuart Cosgrove's new book on ties between black music and the White… Horror and tragedy when Aberdeen murderer James Moir escaped from prison in 1997 0 When Sir Alex Ferguson brought Manchester United to Pittodrie to honour Neil Simpson 0 More from Press and Journal EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Medals not trebles more important to Sean Butcher as Fraserburgh host… 0 Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup… 0 Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised Teenager peddles his way to new world record - one north-east castle at a… 0
Conversation