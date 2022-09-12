It’s 100 years since Queen Mary opened the Rowett Institute as Aberdeen’s pioneering health centre By Neil Drysdale September 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 1:10 pm Queen Mary officially opened the Rowett Institute in 1922. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen. Prince Philip Queen Mary Rowett Institute More from Past Times Gordonstoun allowed the future King Charles to take centre stage and pull the strings… 0 GALLERY: September days in the north-east through the decades 0 A fixed anchor in a storm-tossed world: The Queen was part of all our… 0 GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events… 0 Her Majesty in the Highlands and Islands 0 Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle 0 Memories of a forgotten war: Search for relatives of Korean war victims 0 Jacobite heroine Flora MacDonald's wedding attire painstakingly recreated and on display in Fort William 0 Dream to dinosaur: The rise and fall of the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen 0 Princess Diana's death sparked a political football stramash as Scotland's players headed to Aberdeen More from Press and Journal North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name 0 Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is… 0 Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross… 0 Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near… 0