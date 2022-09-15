How Aberdeen struggled to beat Albanian side Dinamo Tirana in 1982 ‘tie from hell’ By Neil Drysdale September 15, 2022, 11:45 am 0 comments Aberdeen's John Hewitt (centre) celebrates his goal with team-mates in the first leg on September 15. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen FC Albania Alex Ferguson European Cup Winner’s Cup John Hewitt Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Remembering Jimmy McBeath: Bothy ballad king to be commemorated in Portsoy 0 When the Queen performed her first ever opening ceremony in Aberdeen 0 Aberdeen University remembers the Queen's visits and her admiration for their work across the… 0 Gordonstoun allowed the future King Charles to take centre stage and pull the strings… 0 It's 100 years since Queen Mary opened the Rowett Institute as Aberdeen's pioneering health… GALLERY: September days in the north-east through the decades 0 A fixed anchor in a storm-tossed world: The Queen was part of all our… 0 GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events… 0 Her Majesty in the Highlands and Islands 0 Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle 0 More from Press and Journal Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND 0 Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene 0 Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened' Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers? 0 'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners 0 Editor's Picks Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew ‘something dreadful had happened’ ‘It is a real family affair’: Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners Inverness man who has endured 23 years of rare lymphoma initially thought he had psoriasis Queen’s funeral: How will it affect arts and entertainment venues in the north and north-east? ‘Aggressive’ farmer hit animal welfare officer over the head with a bucket WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as ‘fireball’ shoots through the sky
Conversation