GALLERY: 13 photos of Aboyne schools through the years

Aboyne is full to the brim with talented, passionate students from both the academy and primary school.

Based in the rural village, Aboyne Academy and Aboyne Primary School provide the conditions for their pupils to learn, grow and thrive.

Aboyne Academy has the largest catchment of all schools in Aberdeenshire – educating 739 pupils in August 2022.

Both schools share a campus, along with Deeside Community Centre and swimming pool- providing a range of opportunities and activities for the pupils.

To celebrate the young talent that thrives in the schools in Aboyne, we’ve gathered these photos from our archives to look back on.

