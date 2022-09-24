GALLERY: 13 photos of Aboyne schools through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

GALLERY: 13 photos of Aboyne schools through the years

By Kirstin Brown
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 24, 2022, 5:09 pm
A teacher standing outside with a class of children sitting at the foot of a tree
1981 - An outdoor lesson for the pupils at Castle Garden School, Aboyne, from teacher Mrs Bridges. The school, on the Aboyne Castle estate, charged fees of £220 a term.

Aboyne is full to the brim with talented, passionate students from both the academy and primary school.

Based in the rural village, Aboyne Academy and Aboyne Primary School provide the conditions for their pupils to learn, grow and thrive.

Aboyne Academy has the largest catchment of all schools in Aberdeenshire – educating 739 pupils in August 2022.

Both schools share a campus, along with Deeside Community Centre and swimming pool- providing a range of opportunities and activities for the pupils.

To celebrate the young talent that thrives in the schools in Aboyne, we’ve gathered these photos from our archives to look back on.

Do you recognise any of the students in these photos? Let us know in the comments below!

Six teenagers each holding an instrument and smiling at the camera
1990 – Elliot Douglas, Jack Cocker, Leigh Benzie, Connie Bell, Donna Greig and Philip Wickes of rock band Forgotten Youth.
Five students showing off the new logo design for the Community Help for Young Musicians Education Group.
1983 – Lisa Jelley, Philip Marston, Margaret Baird, Alan Gillies and Diana Daly with their new logo for the Community Help for Young Musicians Education Group.
A group of Aboyne schools pupils smiling while holding a tape recorder
1981 – Aboyne Academy pupils show off a new tape recorder presented to them by SLICC, the Stag Lounge Independent Charities Committee.
A classroom full of an Aboyne Schools art students making sculptures
1979 – Lynda McDowell, left, at work in the art class with fourth-year pupils.
An Aboyne schools pupils crowded around a computer
1987 – Pupils and teachers receiving computer training at Aboyne Academy.
A large crowd of school pupils cheering as second year pupils receive an award.
1988 – Keep Grampian Beautiful chairman Paul Miller presents an award to second year pupils.
An adult points at a globe in front of a class of pupils at an Aboyne schools
1983 – Assistant education officer Dorothy Stewart points out Nigeria on the globe as part of a project.
A band holding their instruments along with a giant cheque
1989 – Gaynor Holmes, Leigh Benzie, Ashley Keen, Connie Bell and Roy Grant of Innuendo won the Scottish national final of the TSB Rock School competition.
A band from Aboyne Schools prepares to perform
1989 – Innuendo preparing for their appearance in the Scottish final of the TSB Rock School competition in Glasgow.
Two pupils examining plants
1983 – Aboyne Academy pupils Alyson McKechnie and Sarah Carter at Aberdeen University’s Science and Technology Exhibition.
Three pupils hold up the schools coat of arms
1977 – Fourth-year pupils Keith Gilbert, John Wright and Jim McLellan with the school’s new official coat of arms.
Three students showing off their red and yellow tie-dye t-shirts.
1991 – Sandy Allan, Sara Rasmussen and Neil Millar had been producing and selling T-shirts.

