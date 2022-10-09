Gallery: Snapshot of October days throughout the years from return of POWs to graduations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is now a distinct chill in the morning air and leaves are changing to their autumnal colours.

As the season changes, we have delved into our archives to find out what was happening in October during years gone by – from young men signing up to fight for their country to moments of fun as performers arrive in Aberdeen for the Alternative Festival.

Our pictures date back to 1939 when Aberdeen FC players were enlisting for the Royal Corps of Signals just weeks after the outbreak of the Second World War and this photo is juxtaposed with the one above showing repartriated prisoners of war in 1943.

A young Queen Elizabeth can also be spotted among our pictures as she smiles for the crowds in Aberdeen.

Are there any other faces you recognise? Perhaps you or someone you know were among those graduating in October 1980 or were among the youngsters showing off their dance skills in 1991.