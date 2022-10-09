Gallery: Snapshot of October days throughout the years from return of POWs to graduations

Repatriated Prisoners of War at the Joint Station in Aberdeen in October 1943.
There is now a distinct chill in the morning air and leaves are changing to their autumnal colours.
As the season changes, we have delved into our archives to find out what was happening in October during years gone by – from young men signing up to fight for their country to moments of fun as performers arrive in Aberdeen for the Alternative Festival.
Our pictures date back to 1939 when Aberdeen FC players were enlisting for the
Royal Corps of Signals just weeks after the outbreak of the Second World War and this photo is juxtaposed with the one above showing repartriated prisoners of war in 1943.
A young
Queen Elizabeth can also be spotted among our pictures as she smiles for the crowds in Aberdeen.
Are there any other faces you recognise? Perhaps you or someone you know were among those graduating in October 1980 or were among the youngsters showing off their dance skills in 1991.
Aberdeen Football Club Players Strauss, Armstrong and Cowie enlist for Royal Corps of Signals and receive their travelling warrants in the Music Hall in 1939.
Powis FPs team coach Graham Rogie, centre right, accepts new strips from, centre left, Stephen Taylor, owner of Kerry’s Lounge Bar in 1985. Pictured are some of the Powis squad, back from left to right, Terry McDonald, Andy Carle, Gary Williams, Allan Benzie. Front, Colin Spence, Colin Hay, Gary Thomson and Alan Blake.
It’s a tall order for tiny hospital patient Jennifer Irvine (5), of New Aberdour, as she meets up with Charlie Clown and Sally the Stiltwalker at Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, as part of a treat organised by Woolworths in 1988.
Aberdeen Lord Provost Henry Rae shakes hands with Mr Reo Stakis after the opening ceremony for the Tree Tops. Looking on are the Lord Provost’s wife, Margaret, piper Mr Andy MacQueen, general manager Mr Joseph Gillan, back left, and sales and marketing director Mr Rae Welham.
Dr Frank Miller, right, scientist in charge at Mannofield Water Station, pictured with, left to right, Mr Sam Johnstone, scientific officer, Alan Donald, lab technician, Calum Maclean, scientific officer, and Wendy Smith, lab technician.
Westburn Swingers, on the left, and Patchwork, a team from Glasgow at the Aberdeen Alternative Festival. Standing between them are, from left, Ellen Mair, manager of the Swingers, Marie McFadyen, care staff, Tom McLauchlin, Patchwork manager, and Margaret Weightman, care staff.
Councillor Michael Hastie accepts a petition from Mrs Jacqueline Hache, chairwoman of Airyhall Mothers Group and Playgroup, watched by councillors Edward Massie and Nanette Milne in 1988.
Girls from the Unlimited Dance Centre show off their moves in front of Aberdeen Bookshop in the Trinity Centre, to raise cash for the Save the Children Fund in 1991. Pictured from left, are Anna Macdougall and Kelly Hay; middle, Jessica Rice, Claire Gibson, Julie Galbraith and Lisa Farman; front, Sabrina Rosetti, Alex Price, and Jacqui Watt.
A street scene showing Broad Street, Aberdeen, in October 1959.
There were smiles for the crowds at Aberdeen as the Queen and Princess Margaret boarded the Royal train for the journey south in October, 1952, the year the Queen came to the throne.
Students pictured in the Mitchell Hall before the start of of the winter graduation in ceremony in 1980.
Rory Sinclair from Elgin is caught between Madam Ovary, played by Marianne Grove, and Cecily Bum Trincket (Winnie Elliot) in 1996. The Circo Rum Ba BA performers, from London, were in Aberdeen for the Alternative Festival.
Grampian Police Det. Sgt. David Walker has the full attention of these youngsters as he explains the use of equipment in the forensic department in 1988.
Dons star Alex McLeish kicks off the petition to save Airyhall playgroup in 1988 as his wife Jill and three-year-old son Jamie looks on, along with playgroup mums and children.
Tubby Ogston takes off a good save from Ralf Brand with George Kinnell covering up in 1962.
Already a subscriber?
Sign in [[title]]
[[text]]
Close
Conversation