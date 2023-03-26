Gallery: Tillydrone through the years – fun festivals, dinner dances and youth groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Tillydrone through the years – fun festivals, dinner dances and youth groups

Let's take a look at the Tillydrone community throughout the decades

1990 - Tillydrone Community Council secretary Aileen Goymer takes a pelting with wet sponges as part of gala day events.
1990 - Tillydrone Community Council secretary Aileen Goymer takes a pelting with wet sponges as part of gala day events.
By Kirstin Brown

This week, Tillydrone is in the spotlight!

From dinner dances and gala days to the opening of the Co-op and Tillydrone Family Centre, Tillydrone has plenty of memories to look back at fondly.

Do you remember when the Tillydrone Library opened? Or the Tilly Youth Project? We sure do!

To celebrate the tight-knit, loving community Tillydrone has, we’ve compiled some of the best photographs of the area of Aberdeen from our archives.

Let us know in the comment section if you have any fond memories from Tillydrone or if you recognise any of the familiar faces in our photos.

1990 – Mums Teresa Cromar, left, and Mairi Willox, who were organising a winter fair to raise money towards a club for youngsters at St Machar School, along with helper, Lorraine Thomson, centre.
1990 – Committee members of the Tillydrone Food Co-op show off their wares as they prepare to open. From left Elizabeth Main, co-treasurer, Barbara Henderson, vice chairperson, Nancy Donaghue, Dorothy Irvine, chairwoman and Pat Whyte, treasurer.
1989 – Youth worker Kate Guyan and part-time workers Ethel MacLeod, third left, and Mike Wallace, right, with Tillydrone teenagers they worked with.
1988 – Tillydrone senior citizens at their annual Christmas dinner dance in the Tillydrone Community Centre.
1990 – Tilly Food Co-op is opened with a purchase by social work convener Councillor Brian Balcombe from organising committee vice-chairwoman Barbara Henderson.
1988 – Michael McFadyen, 9, who won the Tillydrone Community Centre junior pool competition is congratulated by coach Dorothy Milne as Greg Milnes, 11, shows off his runner-up trophy.
1982 – Brenda Main and some of her Tillydrone friends with their petition calling for action over the lack of leisure facilities.
1992 – Craig Thomson, 17 months, plays with some of the buggies at Tillydrone Library toy lending service.
1990 – Tillydrone Community Council secretary Aileen Goymer takes a pelting with wet sponges as part of gala day events.
1987 – Social work committee chairwoman Councillor Laura Hutcheon, seated centre, is joined by other guests at the official opening of the Tillydrone Family Centre.
1989 – The mother and toddler group from the Tillydrone Family Centre.
1987 – Caroline Anderson operates a sewing machine, with her eight-month-old daughter Kyla by her side, in an initiative run by Tilly Youth Project.
1984 – Tillydrone Primary School pupils get set to deliver food parcels to local pensioners after raising £1,400 in a sponsored spelling session.
1993 – Library assistant Sandra Smith plays with Claire Walker, 7, while Mark Elrick, 6, operates a crane, in Tillydrone Library’s toy section.
1991 – Councillor Jim Wyness tries out one of the toy tractors on loan at Tillydrone Library and is helped by Councillor Malcolm Savidge, chairman of the library subcommittee, to cut a cake marking the library opening.
1988 – Tillydrone pensioners Sydney Bruce, 71, left, his wife Dorothy, 69, and William Burr, 74, of Aberdeen, show their delight at receiving Christmas parcels from Tillydrone Primary School pupils Nee Raj, left, and Robert Balgowan.

