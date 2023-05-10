Traumatic tale of escapee bull has become part of Inverurie folklore 15 years on

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When harking back to schooldays in Inverurie, the traumatic tale of the escapee bull is one that’s woven its way into modern-day folklore.

Although it happened 15 years ago, adults of a certain age will always recall the time a bull bolted from the slaughterhouse.

It went on the rampage before being cornered on a pitch near Strathburn School – where it was shot dead in front of pupils.

Inverurie has long outgrown its traditional market town status, but being rural, the likelihood of the odd encounter with a farm animal is high.

While this might be expected in the Garioch countryside, it’s less welcome in your own back garden – or the local play park.

But this is a reality that many residents of the Strathburn area have faced over the years due to their close proximity to the slaughterhouse.

Bull’s bid for freedom

The most memorable incident took place in January 2008 when a bull, sensing its grim fate, made a bid for freedom from the Scotch Premier Meat premises on North Street.

The wayward creature escaped from the slaughterhouse around 10.45am and ran off down Old Chapel Road where it was confronted by a brave passer-by.

Brandishing a stick, the man chased the bullock back towards the park away from the main road and stunned onlookers.

The poor beast then made its way onto the Garioch Sports Centre playing fields next to Strathburn School.

Frightened pupils were kept inside the school for more than three hours while the oblivious beast happily grazed on the pitches.

Large-scale police operation

By midday, as news of the drama spread, a growing crowd of onlookers gathered at a bus stop on Burghmuir Drive to watch.

Meanwhile, a large-scale police operation was unfolding to detain the escapee.

Inspector Andrew Todd was one of a number of police officers stationed at the field to ensure the bull didn’t make its way back to the road.

Desperate efforts were made to find a vet authorised to shoot a tranquiliser dart to anaesthetise the bull.

But when a vet couldn’t be secured, police were forced to take the matter into their own hands.

There was a traumatic ending to the tale for the dozens of adults and children who witnessed the incident, when the bull was shot dead in the park.

Poor beast shot dead

At 2.15pm, a police marksmen stationed on top of a van at the edge of the park took aim.

Officers said all other options to capture the runaway had been exhausted.

Insp Todd added: “At the end of the day, after considering all the options, it was decided that in the interest of public safety the animal should be shot.

“We could not take the risk of the animal making off again and possibly injuring someone or becoming involved in a collision with a vehicle.”

One local mum said: “I guess it is a hazard of being next to a slaughterhouse. It’s happened a few times before.

“My son Andrew said a few of the children were frightened that it was going to come through the glass.”

While a teenager at the scene said: “It was a shame for the beast.”

Scotch Premier Meat described it as “an unfortunate incident”.

Young bullocks flattened wall

But it wasn’t the first time a wayward bull had made an escape from the slaughterhouse in Inverurie.

In 2004, a similar incident saw a bull escape the abattoir, ending up at Market Green park.

It was feared a tranquiliser wouldn’t act quick enough to ensure the safety of pupils leaving school, so the decision was made to shoot it.

Police marksman had to climb onto the roof of a nearby garage with a high-powered rifle to take aim.

In 1991, residents in the Strathburn area had to barricade themselves in their homes after a bull made a dash from the slaughterhouse, hotly pursued by staff and a lorry.

And in 1994, two bullocks made a break for it and trampled through the nearby quiet cul-de-sac Strathburn Gardens.

The young stirks knocked down Eddie Grant’s wall and flattened his vegetable patch for the second time.

Speaking at the time, furious Eddie said: “I just looked out my window and saw this bullock standing in my garden and three blokes trying to round it up.

“I’m really fed up of this.”

History of escapee bulls in Inverurie

In 1949, a mother and baby had a lucky escape when a bull broke loose from its herd on the way to mart and smashed its way into their house.

Mrs Hines was getting ready to take her baby out when the beast forced itself into her home at 19 Constitution Street in Inverurie.

The rampaging bull had wrecked a man’s bicycle before crashing into the Hines’ living room where it destroyed a table and chairs, dishes and a bedstead.

The little baby escaped unscathed, but understandably its mother was treated for shock.

Slaughterhouse was on outskirts of Inverurie

The question is often asked as to why a slaughterhouse was built in the middle of Inverurie.

However, the slaughterhouse was there long before the housing.

It was built at the end of the 19th Century near the market stance – better known today as Market Green play park on North Street.

At that point, Inverurie was much smaller. The land beyond the slaughterhouse was the Burgh Muir – open ground and tracks out to the countryside, with few dwellings.

As Inverurie grew exponentially in the 20th Century, the slaughterhouse was enveloped by housing and Strathburn School.

Now, planning in principle has been granted by councillors in Inverurie to demolish the abattoir to make way for new housing.