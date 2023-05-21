Past Times Snow and strikes: The people, places and headlines in and around Aberdeen in May 1973 From protests to price rises and the expansion of Portlethen, we take a look back at the issues in and around Aberdeen in May 1973 in pictures. By Kirstie Waterston May 21 2023, 8.00am Share Snow and strikes: The people, places and headlines in and around Aberdeen in May 1973 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/5683291/aberdeen-in-may-1973/ Copy Link 0 comment Road safety ambassadors Jim Gentleman and Tufty the squirrel paid a visit to Aberdeen's young Tufty Club members Robert McKendrick, Adelle Cummings and Norman Smith in May 1973. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
