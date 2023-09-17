Gallery: Memories of September days in and around Aberdeen since 1939

We’ve enjoyed a glorious sunny start to September this year, but in Aberdeen in 1939, the city was gearing up for war.

Storms clouds were on the horizon over the summer, and on September 1, the first day of autumn, Britain declared war on Germany.

Before boots were even on the ground in Europe, defence preparations were under way on the home front.

Young children evacuated from Dundee found themselves in the unfamiliar setting of the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Gas masks were issued to men, women and children immediately – the P&J said most youngsters found it “exciting”.

Gas mask distribution stations were set up for toddlers at Torry Nursery School, Aberdeen Grammar, and Hilton, Commerce Street, Causewayend and Old Aberdeen schools.

Of course the war went on for another six, long years, and when Hitler’s bombs came to Aberdeen, many Aberdonians were touched by tragedy.

In later years, our September scenes are happier.

Scroll down to see archive photos of the late Queen enjoying the Braemar Gathering, and elsewhere the emergency services making a splash during a raft race at Crathes.

Pictures: September days in and around Aberdeen