Gallery: Memories of September days in and around Aberdeen since 1939

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Gallery: Memories of September days in and around Aberdeen since 1939

Aberdeen in September 1939 was a city gearing up for war in Europe, an unsettling time for Aberdonians to put it lightly. Here's our gallery of archive photos of Septembers in years gone by, including wartime images as well as more light-hearted ones.

By Kirstie Waterston
This may look like a beach seen, but it's actually Robert Gordon's College schoolboys filling sandbags in the harbour area on September 4 just after war was declared. The North of Scotland Orkney and Shetland Steamship Co steamship St Sunniva is in the background. Image: DC Thomson
This may look like a beach seen, but it's actually Robert Gordon's College schoolboys filling sandbags in the harbour area on September 4 just after war was declared. The North of Scotland Orkney and Shetland Steamship Co steamship St Sunniva is in the background. Image: DC Thomson

We’ve enjoyed a glorious sunny start to September this year, but in Aberdeen in 1939, the city was gearing up for war.

Storms clouds were on the horizon over the summer, and on September 1, the first day of autumn, Britain declared war on Germany.

Before boots were even on the ground in Europe, defence preparations were under way on the home front.

Young children evacuated from Dundee found themselves in the unfamiliar setting of the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Gas masks were issued to men, women and children immediately – the P&J said most youngsters found it “exciting”.

Gas mask distribution stations were set up for toddlers at Torry Nursery School, Aberdeen Grammar, and Hilton, Commerce Street, Causewayend and Old Aberdeen schools.

Of course the war went on for another six, long years, and when Hitler’s bombs came to Aberdeen, many Aberdonians were touched by tragedy.

In later years, our September scenes are happier.

Scroll down to see archive photos of the late Queen enjoying the Braemar Gathering, and elsewhere the emergency services making a splash during a raft race at Crathes.

Pictures: September days in and around Aberdeen

1992: Murdoch’s Cake Shop manageress Linda Cowe, left, and Mandy Colegate put the finishing touches on a novelty cake. Image: DC Thomson
1939: Evacuees from Dundee step off the train at Banchory Station, having been evacuated from the city. The Second World War broke out on September 1. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Russ Abbot braces himself for lift-off after joining Ryan Stewart and Christopher Smart, Marlpool School, Bucksburn, on one of the rides at Codona’s Amusement Park. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Messing about on the river – one of the teams negotiate a tricky part of the Dee during a race from Crathes Bridge to Maryculter. Police, fire brigade, ambulance service and mountain rescue teams entered 11 rafts and were each sponsored for a different charity, raising around £1800. Image: DC Thomson
1952: Queen Elizabeth II takes the royal salute at the Braemar Gathering as pipers march past the royal box. Image: DC Thomson
1967: The Facells, Ricky, Sonny, Brian, Alex, were the big name in beat and pop in Aberdeen and played at the Marcliffe in September 1967. Image: DC Thomson</p> <p>
1978: Guest players hold aloft their tribute to Bobby Clark at the Aberdeen Football Club’s goalkeeper’s testimonial game at Pittodrie, on September 3. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Practicing their circus skills at the Northern College of Education Scottish Circus Skills Convention are stilt walker Nicky Carmie, unicyclist Daniel Wexler, juggler Chris Carline and Donald Grant with the diabolo. Image: DC Thomson
1985: A straight left to the jaw is not the usual way of saying thank you, but William Dow, 7, of Bridge of Don, was saying it on behalf of the Kincorth Amateur Boxing Club, to George Mitchell, managing director of Aberdeen Fabrications. He had just presented the club with a new set of kit and ropes. Image: DC Thomson
1939: Robert Gordon’s College Boys filling sandbags in the harbour area on September 4 just after war was declared, with The North of Scotland Orkney and Shetland Steamship Co steamship St Sunniva in the background. Image: DC Thomson
1939: A chilling photo of gas masks being fitted and distributed to civilians in Aberdeen just days after war broke out. Tea chests full of masks await behind. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Aberdeen Bon-Accord Baths manager Tom McNeill presents Institute of Baths and Recreation Management pool plant operators course certificates to, left to right: Leslie Mackie, first employee to gain a 100% pass, with Alfred Crook, Arlene Thomson, Gillian Cowie, William McGregor, Armand Sangbarani, Johnny Caie and William McNamara. Image: DC Thomson
1962: Two gentlemen enjoying a leisurely stroll along Union Grove on a sunny September day. Image: DC Thomson
1971: The Launch of the schooner Captain Scott at Buckie harbour from the shipyard of Herd and Mackenzie. Image: DC Thomson

More from Past Times

Oliver Cave as Art and Will Sharp as Paul in The Simon & Garfunkel Story in Inverness
Review: The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Eden Court, Inverness
Descendants of the first boy who laid a wreath at the Lord Byron statue in 1923 gathered around the statue during the ceremony.
Aberdeen Grammar School ceremony marks 100 years of Lord Byron statue with special guests
Martin Kemp spun the decks at Belladrum 2023 in July. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp bringing 1980s classics to Aberdeen
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for On This Day 11/9/1980 Picture shows; Feature image for On This Day. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; 11/09/1980
On This Day, 1980: the P&J's beauty contest, a Nairn man's heart transplant and…
Where it all started...the site of the first Offshore Scotland show near Aberdeen University. 19 March 1973. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Decades of delegates and displays at Offshore Europe
CR0044760 Susy MacAulay. Inverness. Ness Island Railway, Whin Park, Inverness Working on the Ness Island Railway are Alasdair MacLeod in the drivers seat with colleagues Brian Warrender (cap) and Jim Blyth. Alasdair drives the train over the bridge which once graced the River Ness itself. 6th September '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ness Islands miniature railway has been putting smiles on faces for 40 years
1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives
Pictured in one of the rescue craft as part of a new course at RGIT's offshore safety and survival unit in 1977 are (left to right) Ian Milne, George Masson, Carl Rolaston, and Moray Souter. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Robert Gordon's Institute of Technology was at cutting-edge of oil and gas education
The Press and Journal has been reporting on energy news for hundreds of years.
275 years of energy news in the north and north-east
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for On This Day September 2 1963 Picture shows; Feature Image/Guy Burgess. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; 02/09/1963
On this day 1963: a freak kitchen accident took the life of a young…

Conversation