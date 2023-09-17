Northern Ireland golf days will have you questioning if grass is greener on other side of the Irish Sea

“It never rains at Royal County Down” – a local myth that seems too good to be true.

But this is what our forecaddie told us with a smile as we walked down the stunning 14th fairway at what many view as the best golf location in the world.

The legend goes that the Mountains of Mourne provide more than just a stunning backdrop for the course but the imposing Slieve Donard shelters it from the harsh weather conditions by pushing the clouds away from the fairways and greens.

Does the weather matter?

The course is so immersive at Royal County Down it’s hard to imagine a bit of drizzle would make any difference to your playing experience.

First impressions are key, and the clubhouse is surrounded by an immaculate flower garden that gives a flavour of the pristine conditions you’ll come across on the course.

The clubhouse itself has a fantastic heritage feel. One of those places that transports you back in time but keeps you present.

How was it for a high-handicapper?

And how about that all-important golf game? Well the Tom Morris Championship Course is fairly long at just over 6,800 yards (whites) and characteristically for a links course your tee shots will need to be accurate to avoid big scores.

High handicappers should cast aside any goals of shooting a personal best and just enjoy the fantastically kept track and the wonderful surroundings that come with it.

Almost every shot comes with the added bonus of a stunning view of mountains or the sea, which act as a lovely consolation prize if you hit a triple-bogey.

Moment to cherish: That famous 9th hole. It’s easy to see why it’s one of golf’s most photographed holes. A blind tee-shot builds anticipation to what leads to the 9th opening up to reveal the most spectacular scenery.

Getting a caddie can make your day

One of the best experiences that comes with playing Royal County Down are the fantastic caddies who can accompany you.

Think of that Northern Irish uncle you’ve never had, guiding you stroke-by-stroke through a course they love.

The ultimate navigation tool – and with the testing blind shots and fairways lined with heather and gorse, you’ll certainly be grateful for their knowledge.

Close to the coast at Ardglass Golf Club

Playing the courses a day apart, it would be easy to draw comparisons between Royal County Down and Ardglass, but in reality the two offer completely different experiences.

While County Down sweeps you in with its grandeur, Ardglass wins your heart with its character and charm.

Just 29 miles from Belfast sits Ardglass Golf Club, home to what they say is the world’s oldest clubhouse.

Parts of the building date back to the 12th Century and adjoining castle ruins provide a quirky and memorable setting for your opening tee shot across the water.

Tricky tee shots across Irish Sea

The rocky cliffs and the Irish Sea being in play are far from a first-hole novelty as you’ll find them to be a feature across many of the holes on the course.

With this in mind, it’s advisable to pack plenty of golf balls you don’t mind parting ways with, and if there’s ever a round to leave the Pro V1s at home this is it.

The course couldn’t be any nearer to the Irish Sea, and while you play through the holes you’ll find yourself winding closer and closer to the water.

Moment to Cherish: The quirk of Ardglass reaches its peak with a fabulous old-cottage half-way house where you can buy one of the most satisfying pints of Guinness you’ll ever drink and enjoy it by the Irish Sea.

Again, a links course with blind shots, cliffs and unforgiving rough makes a tough test for a high handicapper but all of that doesn’t take away from a wonderful experience of trying to navigate your way around the lush green hill tops at Ardglass Golf Club.

After two tough days on the links courses, a nice relaxing round on parkland could be just what you need.

Pristine parkland at Royal Belfast

Ireland’s oldest golf club, Royal Belfast, offers the perfect experience. Handily located in the Northern Irish capital, you’ll feel like you’ve just stepped out of the city centre and landed up in golf dreamland.

The striking clubhouse provides an uplifting welcome as you arrive, surrounded by every shade of green.

The course itself is in immaculate condition. With every blade of grass clipped to the perfect millimetre.

Moment to cherish: Any hole along the side of the golf course that gives views of the Belfast Lough.

Royal Belfast is also rich in the views that you’ll get while playing, with many of the holes framed by the backdrop of the glimmering Belfast Lough and the Antrim plateau.

A Holywood ending to a golf trip that showed the best of Northern Ireland as a golf destination.

Key information

Green fees

Royal County Down: £325 per round – Forecaddie £100 + gratuities

Ardglass Golf Club: £170 per round

Royal Belfast: £105 per round

Accomodation

Hillyard House, Castlewellan provides comfortable accomodation and is ideally placed between Royal County and Ardglass Golf Club. Room rates are around £109 per night.

For Royal Belfast you can stay at Ten Square Hotel from around £200 per night.

Travel

If you’re planning the journey from Scotland to Northern Ireland and want to make travel part of the experience you can take the ferry.

One of the best-known routes is Cairnryan (Scotland) to Belfast (Northern Ireland), offered by Stena Line and P&O Ferries.

The journey time ranges from 2 to 2.5 hours.

Alternatively you can fly direct from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow to Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport.