Gallery: Remembering pioneering spirit of Rutherford Church in Rosemount

Rutherford Church embraced modernity during a decline in churches and congregations during 1980s Aberdeen, and forged a new community through its transformational Celebration Centre in Rosemount.

By Reporter
1985: Lord Provost Henry Rae, centre, is welcomed to the new centre on its opening day by the Rev. David Graham, centre right, of Rutherford Church. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Lord Provost Henry Rae, centre, is welcomed to the new centre on its opening day by the Rev. David Graham, centre right, of Rutherford Church. Image: DC Thomson

Rutherford Parish Church has been a landmark building in Rosemount since it was built in 1870.

One of the most imposing features of the C-listed building, which sits on the corner of Loanhead Terrace and Rosemount Place, is the spire.

That spire, its clock and bell were all paid for through public donations in Aberdeen at a time where religion underpinned Victorian society.

Rutherford Church underwent a number of changes over the decades, both through name and function, and was one of the first churches in Aberdeen to embrace modern times.

1968: A view looking up Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place with Rutherford Church on the right in this photograph from April 1968. Image: DC Thomson

In the late 1980s, under Reverend David Graham, the church shook off the shackles of tradition and became a multi-functional worship and leisure space known as Rutherford Celebration Centre.

Some Aberdonians might remember the internal stairwell was transformed into a whale, which led visitors upstairs to the church’s Bible Village.

Through the “flair and vision” of Rev Graham, the church’s gallery had been transformed into a Biblical museum to make the Bible more accessible, and was the first of its kind on Britain.

When nearby Rosemount Church on Caroline Place closed in 1993, the congregation amalgamated with Rutherford and the name changed again to Rosemount Parish Church.

1989: Mile End Primary pupils were taking part in Jonah’s Journey at Rutherford Parish Church. The youngsters were helped by the Rev David Graham and Aileen Gaffron. Image: DC Thomson

But it wasn’t immune from closure either. Amid dwindling congregations, Rosemount Parish Church closed in 2005, 135 years after it opened.

The building has seen a new lease of life in recent times as a dentist, spa, offices and flats.

We’ve gone back through the archives to dig out photos of the busy church back when it was the centre of a thriving community.

Pictures: Rutherford Church

1988: Children from Danestone Congregational Church summer playscheme visiting Rutherglen Bible Village in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1991: A row broke out after Rosemount Church kirk session voted to evict around 200 Aberdeen pensioners from their regular meeting place at Rutherford Celebration Centre. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Enjoying a game of cards at the Rutherford Centre open day were members (back, standing) Nancy Stuart and Elizabeth Tough, and (seated, from left) Evie Shearer, Mark Knowles, Jessie Matheson, Jean Irvine, Joanne Barclay and Ann Palmer. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Rutherford Celebration Centre was able to buy a sewing machine, snooker table, dartboard and tape recorder  after an £800 donation from women’s organisation Epsilon Sigma Alpha. Here Barbara Rodocker, centre left, president of the group hands over the cheque to Christina Milne, centre organiser. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Inside one of the model houses after the official opening of the Bible Village are Moderator Laurie Gordon (front left), the Rev. David Graham (back left), Grampian education director James Michie and Gilcomstoun Primary Schools pupils Jill Higgins and Luther McLeod. Image: DC Thomson
1986: The Rutherford Celebration Centre transformation was praised because the congregation was thriving, youngsters were being attracted, and a sense of community was revived. Image: DC Thomson
1987: An example of the craft work on show at the Rutherford Celebration Centre in Rosemount Place was this little clown, getting a cuddle from the centre’s secretary, Eveline Milne. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Narrow winding stairs at the Rutherford Church were turned into Jonah’s great whale, complete with scales, teeth and sea-effects. Bible Village director Aileen Gaffron peers out of the converted stairwell. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Dances for senior citizens was one of many uses to which the revamped church was being put after being rechristened Rutherford Celebration Centre. Church members, left to right, Margaret Bandeen, Margaret Burnett, Mina Greig and Donella Skene. Image: DC Thomson
1984: The new Rutherford Church Celebration Centre taking shape with the help of church members Ron Gilmour, left, and Jim Farquhar. Although the bulk of the conversion work was contracted, the rest was being done on a voluntary basis by members of the church and friends. Sadly Jim, who did most of the joinery work, died the day before the centre opened in 1985. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Shona MacKay (14) and Aileen Hay (14), of the 29th Aberdeen Guides, painting one of the walls in the reception area of Rutherford Celebration Centre for the centre’s official opening in 1985. Image: DC Thomson
1987: A heavy plant crossing in Rosemount as Voluntary Services Aberdeen workers Steven Morrison (21) and Karl Murray (20), carry a palm tree to Rutherford Church for their Bible week. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Lord Provost Henry Rae, centre, is welcomed to the new centre on its opening day by the Rev. David Graham, centre right, of Rutherford Church. Image: DC Thomson
1987: A giant jigsaw, part of the Rutherford Church project is gave nine-year-old Donna-Marie Gilmore, a lot of fun. Image: DC Thomson

