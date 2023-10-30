Photos: Halloween at Aberdeen schools in 60s, 70s and 80s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos: Halloween at Aberdeen schools in 60s, 70s and 80s

Remembering those days of carving turnips, dooking for apples and every witch way to use a bin liner.

Do you recognise any of these youngsters from this 1977 photo from Ferryhill Primary? Image: DC Thomson
By Susy Macaulay

Pumpkins and trick-or-treating — Halloween has become truly Americanised over the past couple of decades.

Pumpkins are for softies, so easy to carve, unlike a good old rock-hard turnips which often resulted in blood all over the kitchen, if not an actual trip to A&E.

You had to actually perform a bit when you were guising, and the rewards were much smaller.  No huge bags of coloured sugar automatically forthcoming.

Costumes nowadays? Just buy something online.

A thousand ways with a bin liner has definitely had its day.

Dooking for apples? Ugh, wet! And the apples are real right, not made out of sugar? Ugh!

We’ve haunted the P&J archives to see what folk were getting up to for Hallowe’en over the past few decades.

Photo gallery: Halloween at Aberdeen schools in 60s, 70s and 80s

1976:Halloween fun for Bridge of Don girls: Members of the 13th Company (Bridge of Don) Girls’ Brigade gathered for a picture during the fun at their Halloween party in Scotstown Primary School. Image: DCT Thomson.
1978: Cornhill Youth Club weren’t afraid to get wet dooking for apples at their Halloween party.  Image: DC Thomson
1977: A coven of witches, a gaggle of ghosts and a brace of Batmen were all present at Ferryhill primary school in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Go binliners! Tillydrone mothers and toddlers celebrating Halloween at Aberdeen Lads’ Club, Dill Road.  Image: DC Thomson.
1960: Impressive costumes from the Beechgrove Brownies, without even having recourse to the internet.  How did they do it.  Image: DC Thomson.
1984: The 1st Newtonhill Brownie Pack and 1st Guide Company  joined in the fancy dress night. Back row (left to right): Joanne Lindsay (10), Nicola Gotts (9), Stephanie Arpe (7) and Claire Duthie (10). Front: Alison Watson (7) with, on the right Dawn Robertson (8). Image: DC Thomson.</p> <p>
1983: Properly scary. Members of the Queen’s Cross Church Women’s Guild enjoying their Halloween Party in the church hall. The four witches are (left to right) Ruth Thomson, Barbara Gibson, May Thomson, and Joyce Harman. Image: DC Thomson.
1988: Face painting at Banchory’s Celtic Cross Nursery, where playgroup youngsters were made up in a variety of guises for their Halloween party by fifth and sixth-year pupils from Banchory Academy. Here Claire Wheeler applies just the right amount of “grime” for a witch to a solemn three-year-old Helen Travers. Image: DC Thomson.
1988: More face painting at Banchory’s Celtic Cross nursery.  Here, little Jack Mudie (4) becomes son of Dracula at the hands of Georgina Hamilton. Image: DC Thomson.</p> <p>
1988:  Junior Chamber Aberdeen Wives Group at their annual Halloween party in the Chamber HQ, Lindsay Street, Aberdeen. Getting into the mood of the occasion was witch Pamela Burns on her broomstick with others who enjoyed the party. Image: DC Thomson.
1986: Celebrating top places in the lantern competition at a Halloween Fair in Aberdeen are winner Craig Ritchie (right) and runner-up Mark Johnston, both Aberdeen five-year-olds. Image: DC Thomson.
1986: The fun extended spilled out into an annual Hallowe’en event Woodend Hospital. Dancers and entertainers from Hazlehead Academy and Aberdeen Grammar pictured with patient Lilias Harvie at Glenburn Wing, Woodend Hospital. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Plenty of laughter round Donbank School when Tillydrone Community Centre’s junior youth club held their Halloween party. Successful dookers are (left to right): Lee Hutcheon (10), Elaine Lawson (9) and Stacey Mair (8).
1985: Brownies in fancy dress celebrate the 75th anniversary of Guiding at the 38th (Ferryhill South) and 16th (Ferryhill North) combined Halloween party in Ferryhill South Church Hall while (right) this trio of witches (left to right) Elizabeth Chapman, Lindsey Orchard and Claire Hunter duck for apples.
1986: Sophisticated costumes at the Westhill Inn Hallowe’en Disco.  Sadly they were the only ones to dress up that year. Image: DC Thomson.
1986: What a neep. Celebrating Halloween at Glenburn wing of Woodend Hospital, Aberdeen, are 89 year old  Agnes McAllan of Kemnay, with Dr John Scott and enrolled nurse Sheena Coutts of Mintlaw. They certainly got the better of that whooping turnip.  Image: DC Thomson.

Conversation