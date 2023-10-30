Photos: Halloween at Aberdeen schools in 60s, 70s and 80s

Pumpkins and trick-or-treating — Halloween has become truly Americanised over the past couple of decades.

Pumpkins are for softies, so easy to carve, unlike a good old rock-hard turnips which often resulted in blood all over the kitchen, if not an actual trip to A&E.

You had to actually perform a bit when you were guising, and the rewards were much smaller. No huge bags of coloured sugar automatically forthcoming.

Costumes nowadays? Just buy something online.

A thousand ways with a bin liner has definitely had its day.

Dooking for apples? Ugh, wet! And the apples are real right, not made out of sugar? Ugh!

We’ve haunted the P&J archives to see what folk were getting up to for Hallowe’en over the past few decades.

Photo gallery: Halloween at Aberdeen schools in 60s, 70s and 80s

