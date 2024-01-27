Exploring abandoned decoy airfield in Rora Moss near Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Exploring abandoned decoy airfield in Rora Moss near Peterhead

Gayle heads to remote Rora Moss in search of an abandoned Second World War decoy airfield.

By Gayle Ritchie

Tucked away in a field deep in the heart of bleak Buchan farmland is a strange, somewhat forlorn-looking building.

Constructed from a mix of brick, concrete, cast and corrugated iron, it could easily be mistaken for a sheep shed or pigsty.

However, this curious edifice once operated as the control shelter for a Second World War decoy airfield.

Gayle Ritchie explores the abandoned decoy airfield on remote Rora Moss.
Gayle Ritchie explores the abandoned decoy airfield on remote Rora Moss.

It controlled lighting that simulated that of an airfield and was designed to lure enemy bombers away from the real airfield at RAF Peterhead, around five miles away.

It’s a damp, dreich, drizzly day when I set out to explore the site with local historian Mark Salt, the founder of RAF Peterhead Heritage Society.

Decades of exposure to the elements

Concerned at its deterioration after 80 years of exposure to the north-east’s harsh environment, Mark set out to find and photograph the remote building before it is lost for ever.

Unless you happen to be driving around Rora Moss, you’d be unlikely to stumble across it. Even then, it’s a ‘blink-and-you-miss-it’ sort of scenario. Luckily, Mark knows exactly where to go.

The decoy airfield control shelter could easily be mistaken for a sheep shed or pigsty. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The decoy airfield control shelter could easily be mistaken for a sheep shed or pigsty. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s a short stroll from where we park the car, and a quick hop over a gate.

One entrance to the building is blocked by a mound of earth and a blue wooden door, but the north-west side has an opening, allowing easy access.

I’m glad I’m wearing wellies, as the place is awash with pools of muddy water.

Local historian Mark Salt is keen to document the abandoned decoy airfield before it’s lost forever. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

“It’s grim today but imagine being some of the RAF guys, hanging about here for hours on end, feeling the cold and damp seep into their bones,” Mark muses.

“They had a small stove, or burner, inside. Staff would’ve stood there, trying to keep warm during harsh winter nights while waiting for the call to action.”

Fascinating features

It’s pretty dark and dingy inside, and I splutter through cattle, or perhaps sheep, manure in my mission to fully explore every nook and cranny.

Mark, meanwhile, is content to stand at the entrance, pointing out fascinating features.

“That’s cast iron steel on the roof,” he says. “That would’ve been a rare commodity in the 1940s, as it was used for building tanks, aircraft and parts of ships.”

Inside the control shelter. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Two concrete slabs are all that remain of the base upon which the generator stood that once powered lights to the fake runway, Mark tells me.

A hole through which an exhaust would’ve run.

I also spot holes in the walls through which, apparently, various power cables and an exhaust would’ve run.

Another raised concrete plinth by the doorway would have acted as the base for a stove.

Only intended to be used at night

The fake site was only meant to be used at night to distract the crews of enemy aircraft from bombing their intended targets – the nearby airfield or local targets of interest – which would of course be blacked out.

Mark has a walk round the curious abandoned building. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

“In the event of enemy air activity, RAF Peterhead personnel would call the decoy site asking staff to switch on the lights for a fake runway,” Mark explains.

“Once the distracted enemy crew saw the fake lights, and started heading towards them, the RAF personnel would switch them off.

“The hope was that the enemy aircraft would stay the course and still drop their bombs on the vast, open expanse of Rora Moss.”

Decoy airfield is quite rare

While the fake lights and generator housed inside the building have long gone, it’s well worth a look.

I’m keen to know whether the decoy site was ever actually attacked during RAF Peterhead’s operation from 1941 to 1945.

Gayle checks out the exterior of the decoy airfield. Image; Mark Salt.

Mark says that while there were a number of recorded enemy raids on the north-east throughout the war, it’s unknown whether Rora Moss was hit.

“Historical war ministry files don’t reflect any enemy action on Rora Moss,” he elaborates.

“There was only one recorded ‘surprise’ attack on the airfield, on the morning of November 30 1941.

“A lone enemy raider flew north to south over the airfield, dropping a stick of bombs, killing one officer, injuring three airmen, damaging a Spitfire then shooting a car on the Cruden Bay Road.”

The abandoned site is well worth a visit. Image: Mark Salt.

The decoy airfield is quite a rarity in Aberdeenshire. Mark says while “a very small number” existed within the region, this is the only one he’s visited so far.

“They’re more common throughout other parts of the UK, but it’s good to know that an example still exists locally after all this time,” he adds.

Years of painstaking research

Mark is also a member of Buchan Aero Club, based at Longside airfield – which was used as an RAF base in the Second World War, with Spitfires taking off for battle.

He’s spent years painstakingly researching the area’s war history and is in the process of collecting vast amounts of war memorabilia for a museum in the club’s headquarters.

Inside the museum – check out the cracked Spitfire cockpit on the left, and ‘nose’ of a Mosquito. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There’s no official opening date for this quite yet, but I’m lucky enough to be treated to a sneak peek of the facility.

I won’t lie – I’m blown away. The huge space is filled with photographs, newspaper cuttings, scale model aircraft – and the cracked canopy of a Spitfire. This has been donated by a Moray-based family who were using it as a cloche to grow tomatoes!

There’s also the nose of a Mosquito aircraft which, latterly, was being used on a farm in Banff to feed sheep and cattle.

Mark inside the museum with the RAF Peterhead kitbag. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Another fascinating object is an RAF Peterhead kitbag found in a skip.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” says Mark. “I’m still researching, taking donations and working on stuff at home.”

More from Past Times

1987: Retired Norco employees were treated to the last Burns Supper to be held in Norco House Restaurant. The guests watched the haggis being piped in, carried by catering assistant Nan Bruce and Cherie Morrison of Bon Accord Ladies Pipe Band followed on. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: The Haggis Chomping Championship of 1994 and other Aberdeen Burns suppers
In their Crombie coats, from left, Peter Capaldi as Doctor Who; Daniel Craig as James Bond, and Winston Churchill. Image: Shutterstock/Ray Burmiston/Olycom Spa/Everett
The Crombie coat: The Aberdeen fashion item loved by Churchill, Bond and Doctor Who
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. SS Idaho stranded off Aberdeen on Jan 7 1929 and several months of effort ensued to try and refloat her. Picture shows; Feature Image for On This Day 1929. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design/Roddie Reid Date; 1929
On This Day 1929: When a huge steamboat stranded at the Beach Ballroom and…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Mariana is trying to trace Donald Finlayson from Nairn who was her mother's penpal in 1959/60. Picture shows; Mariana Menezes (centre), Donald Finlayson (left) and Claudia Menezes, right, Mariana's mother.. Nairn; Brazil. Supplied by DCT Design/Mariana Menezes/John Wilkie Date; Unknown
Can you help Mariana from Brazil find her mum's Nairn penpal?
1982: Marks & Spencer's flagship Aberdeen store on St Nicholas Street. Image: DC Thomson
Photo gallery: Flagship Marks & Spencer has been at the heart of Aberdeen for…
Here's a lovely picture of some Northfield youngsters taken in January 1960. Image: DC Thomson
Snow much fun! Nostalgic photos of winter days in and around Aberdeen
Evacuee Bert Ness as a schoolboy and Portknockie School which was targeted by the Nazis during the Second World War. Image: Stuart Ness/DC Thomson
Peril in Portknockie: Remembering when primary school was attacked by Nazi fighter plane in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. A Shackleton aircraft crashlanded on a field at Cullodn after losing one of its engines. No casualties. Pilot managed to avoid Inverness. Picture shows; Featured image for On This Day 1964. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Michael McCosh Date; 13/01/1964
On This Day: Culloden miracle as Inverness escapes tragedy from the air in 1964
Their banners displaying clearly how they felt, pupils of Hilton Academy, accompanied by the parents action group, marched in protest along Union Street in January 1984, in a campaign against the school's proposed closure. Image: DC Thomson
Snow, sales and school protests: January days in and around Aberdeen in photos
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Lord Provost's daughter Marjorie Watt marries Hamish Robertson in Society wedding in Aberdeen Picture shows; Featured image Watt-RobertsonWedding. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design/Watt Family Date; 03/06/1937
Watch: Join the crowds at Aberdeen's society wedding of the year, 1937

Conversation