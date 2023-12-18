Budget demands: The £1bn wish-list to protect the future of Aberdeen and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Budget demands: The £1bn wish-list to protect the future of Aberdeen and north-east

The SNP will need to dig deep in this week’s Holyrood budget to meet these local demands.

By Andy Philip
Shona Robison will have a difficult task to balance her budget. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Shona Robison will have a difficult task to balance her budget. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The north-east needs a £1 billion promise over the next 10 years to support the next generation of energy jobs and industry, a business group claims today.

The money is part of a four-point plan also aiming to protect troubled high streets, rail connections and the wider economy.

The big request comes the day before SNP finance secretary Shona Robison is due to set out what will be a tough budget at Holyrood.

She will have to answer questions posed by the surprise council tax freeze announced at SNP conference in Aberdeen in October, which left councils screaming for money to fill the massive gaps.

Meanwhile, the prospect of income tax increase or new bands has reportedly led to tension in the government.

Could tax go up?

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce said any higher income or property taxes will reduced people’s spending power and “inhibit” the ability to retain talent.

The group also wants the government to “raise its ambition” in the shift from fossil fuel reliance in the economy.

City and town centres, such as Aberdeen, are feeling the economic squeeze. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In a letter to Ms Robison, chambers chief executive Russell Borthwick stated: “It has become very clear that a Just Transition Fund disbursing just £50 million annually to our region to deliver this ambition — arguably the most important task of governments globally — is extremely limited.

“The Scottish Government should at least double the Just Transition Fund to deliver £1billion in projects over the 10-year funding period.

“This would represent a sound investment in Scotland’s future that will deliver significant return over the long term.”

Russell Borthwick, centre, backs the campaign to improve rail links in the north-east, seen here with campaigners Craig Leuchers, left, and Jordan Jack, right. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The future of Union Street

The group’s third request is to freeze business rates and support town centres, building on the gains from the project to improve Union Street.

Finally, the government is being asked to speed up rail improvements in the region.

The chamber is working with the Campaign for North East Rail to make the case for passenger and freight links north of Aberdeen into Buchan.

It’s not just businesses calling out for more money. In recent days, the Scottish Police Federation warned officer numbers will fall without more support.

The force wants £128 million more than last year.

Police patrolling in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Police Scotland is considering the closure of 29 buildings across the country, including locations in Aberdeen.

Economists warn the government is staring at a £1.5 billion funding blackhole.

The Fraser of Allander Institute said the budget is likely to be the most challenging since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999.

Ms Robison has blamed decisions in the UK budget which left her with little room for manoeuvre.

On the BBC’s Sunday Show, she said cash will be used to “protect people and public services”.

Institute director Mairi Spowage said: “Significant spending cuts are also likely to be required – the deputy first minister has the unenviable task of choosing where the axe will fall.”

Responding to previous concerns about the budget, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland is facing the most challenging budget settlement since devolution because of sustained high inflation and a UK Government autumn statement that failed to deliver the investment needed in Scotland’s public services.”

