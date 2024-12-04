Ex-Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil joins Alba Party and plots Holyrood run in 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil joins Alba Party and plots Holyrood run in 2026

The former SNP MP said it was the perfect time to renew the push for independence after Alex Salmond’s memorial.

By Justin Bowie
SNP MP Angus MacNeil
Mr MacNeil plans to stand in the Western Isles in 2026.

Former Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil has joined the Alba Party and hopes to mount a political comeback at Holyrood in the 2026 election.

The ex-SNP politician branded his old party “clueless” in the pursuit of independence and believes Alba can finally be successful in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr MacNeil lost his constituency at the Westminster election after being expelled from the SNP and running as an independent.

He picked up over 10% of the vote in July’s contest, more than any Alba candidate has managed during the party’s existence.

Mr MacNeil’s decision to join Alba comes just days after a memorial service was held for the late Alex Salmond, who founded the party in 2021.

Alex Salmond’s memorial was held on Saturday. Image: PA.

“Now is the time to kick-start the push for the independence,” Mr MacNeil told The Press and Journal.

“It’s a chicken and egg situation for Alba.

“If enough of us get serious, it’s a ready-made vehicle for independence to move forward.”

Mr MacNeil did not defect to Alba previously when he was kicked out of the SNP.

“Because I’d been an independent, I just carried on that way”, he said.

“After the election I spoke to Alex, and I said we’d give Labour six months and let them have their honeymoon.

“We did joke the honeymoon was shorter than expected.”

‘The past is the past’

Given Mr MacNeil has been a long-term critic of the SNP’s strategy on independence, does he regret not joining Alba when the party was formed?

“I suppose it’s a difficult one to know for certain,” he said.

“The past is the past. We have to deal with what we have at the moment.”

He does wish he had spoken out more vocally about the SNP’s dismissal of Alba’s “two votes strategy” to maximise the number of pro-independence MSPs.

“It’s a lot easier for me now,” he said.

“The SNP is clueless and disinterested about getting independence.

“They’ve no plan at all.

“There are a lot of good people in the SNP, but they can’t achieve anything on independence when the hierarchy has thwarted debate for years.

“The SNP left me, I didn’t leave them.”

Angus MacNeil MP was elected in 2005 and returned to Westminster five times.

So far Alba’s electoral hopes have only ended in disappointment.

But Mr MacNeil believes the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform party shows it is possible.

“Reform are coming from a standing start,” he said. “It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you believe you can, you will.”

Mr MacNeil, from Barra, reckons he will stand in the Western Isles at the next election.

But he stressed that will be a choice for party members.

“I don’t know if I’m standing,” he said.

“I’ll make myself available, but that’s a decision for Alba members.”

Conversation