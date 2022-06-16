Three-day rail strike will be ‘devastating’ for Aberdeen and Highlands economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three-day rail strike will be ‘devastating’ for Aberdeen and Highlands economy

Tourism and business leaders warn a huge three-day rail strike planned for next week will be a nightmare across the north and north-east, leaving the region "cut off" and "forgotten".
By Justin Bowie
June 16, 2022, 9:52 am Updated: June 16, 2022, 4:16 pm
The planned strike will hit the north and north-east hard.

Anyone planning to visit Aberdeen and Inverness will be seriously disrupted when all services are cancelled next Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

It led to a furious backlash including claims the north is being treated like it “doesn’t matter”.

Fergus Mutch, from Aberdeen and Grampian’s Chamber of Commerce, claimed it was “unacceptable” that trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh will continue while none go north.

He claimed the Granite City was “getting the rut end of the deal once again” after weeks of disruption due to a ScotRail pay row.

Mr Mutch warned the rail strike could make it tough for commuting oil workers to reach Aberdeen for work.

He said: “It’s going to be a nightmare. We’ve had severe disruption on our railways for weeks and we’re off the back of a miserable couple of years, it’s going to hit the north-east economy hard.

“Transport infrastructure investment has probably lagged behind other parts of the country. If there’s no trains, we’re scuppered.”

Meanwhile, Jo De Sylva from Visit Inverness warned the Network Rail strike will stop tourists from travelling to the Highlands and damage the local economy.

‘Devastating’

She said: “It’s like we don’t matter anymore. We do kind of become this forgotten area, but we’re incredibly important.

“Tourists are the lifeblood of so many businesses. For this train strike to be happening now is devastating.”

Rail union bosses claim the strike is going ahead because the UK Government is trying to slash jobs.

But Network Rail say workers will have to “compromise” to avoid disruption for passengers.

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed over the planned strikes during Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday.

The Labour leader claimed the prime minister wants the industrial action to go ahead so he can “feed on division”.

Speaking this morning, Nick King from Network Rail defended the decision to prioritise central belt services in Scotland.

He told the BBC that due to the strikes only a limited number of signalling centres will be open, limiting where trains can continue to run.

RMT and Network Rail talks to resume in bid to stop strike cancelling over 90% of ScotRail trains next week

