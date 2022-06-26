Aberdeen residents urged to take part in new Scottish Parliament survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen residents urged to take part in new Scottish Parliament survey

By Lauren Taylor
June 26, 2022, 9:42 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:50 am
Holyrood's new MSPs
MSPs have launched a survey to find out how Scots could become more involved in parliament.

Aberdeen residents are invited to take part in a new survey looking at how people can become involved in the work of the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs on the Citizens Participation and Public Petitions Committee set up the survey to collect the views of Scots.

They are particularly interested in hearing from people who have never been in contact with parliament before.

The results will help the parliament better understand what people want and identify any barriers that might exist.

Views will also be gathered on how the parliament can meet the needs of all the communities it serves.

Jackson Carlaw MSP, Convener of the Citizens Participation and Public Petitions Committee. Picture by Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Jackson Carlaw MSP, convener of the committee said:  “The parliament is here for everyone across Scotland – but not everyone feels confident or able to speak to us about the issues that are important to them. We want to understand why and think about how we could work differently.

“We are very much open to listening to local communities and learning from what we hear.  This survey is the first step in that process.”

Mr Carlaw hopes people will share ideas that will help MSPs work in a more “accessible way”.

He explained that people in Aberdeen are under-represented in survey results is urging people to take part.

He said: “People in Aberdeen are currently under-represented in our survey results, so if you have 10 minutes to spare, we would very much like to hear from you.

“By giving us your views in our survey, you can have a big impact on how people’s voices are heard in the parliament in the future.”

You can take part in the survey online.

