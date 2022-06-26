Aberdeen residents urged to take part in new Scottish Parliament survey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen residents are invited to take part in a new survey looking at how people can become involved in the work of the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs on the Citizens Participation and Public Petitions Committee set up the survey to collect the views of Scots.

They are particularly interested in hearing from people who have never been in contact with parliament before.

The results will help the parliament better understand what people want and identify any barriers that might exist.

Views will also be gathered on how the parliament can meet the needs of all the communities it serves.

Jackson Carlaw MSP, convener of the committee said: “The parliament is here for everyone across Scotland – but not everyone feels confident or able to speak to us about the issues that are important to them. We want to understand why and think about how we could work differently.

“We are very much open to listening to local communities and learning from what we hear. This survey is the first step in that process.”

Mr Carlaw hopes people will share ideas that will help MSPs work in a more “accessible way”.

He explained that people in Aberdeen are under-represented in survey results is urging people to take part.

He said: “People in Aberdeen are currently under-represented in our survey results, so if you have 10 minutes to spare, we would very much like to hear from you.

“By giving us your views in our survey, you can have a big impact on how people’s voices are heard in the parliament in the future.”

You can take part in the survey online.