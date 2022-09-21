John Swinney considering plan for thousands of new homes in the Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Swinney considering plan for thousands of new homes in the Highlands and Islands

The Scottish Government will consider bold proposals to create a new body dedicated to tackling the housing crisis in the Highlands and Islands.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
John Swinney was asked about Jim Hunter's proposals.

The Scottish Government will consider bold proposals to create a new body dedicated to tackling the housing crisis in the Highlands and Islands.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney vowed to “look with care” at a suggestion made by the distinguished writer and academic, Jim Hunter, in his latest column for The P&J.

Mr Hunter called for the creation of a new Highlands and Islands Housing Authority, charged with delivering thousands of new homes in the region.

The award-winning author, who is emeritus professor of history at the University of the Highlands and Islands, said such an agency would have to be provided with the means to “get hold of the necessary land at the minimum possible price”.

A lack of affordable housing has become a crisis in parts of the Highlands and Islands in recent years, forcing young families away while accelerating depopulation and decline.

At Holyrood on Wednesday, Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant raised the proposal put forward by Mr Hunter.

The Labour MSP asked: “I wonder if he (Mr Swinney) has given any consideration to Jim Hunter’s suggestion of a Highlands and Islands Housing Authority in order to address housing and depopulation?”

‘I will look with care’

Mr Swinney said: “I am always interested in the thinking and contribution of Jim Hunter, on all matters, but particularly on matters in relation to the Highlands and Islands.

“I will look with care, along with my colleague Mairi Gougeon (rural affairs secretary), at those issues.

“I think Rhoda Grant helpfully points out the significant relationship between the issues of the availability of affordable housing, economic opportunity, and the question of depopulation.

“And I think there is, without a question of a doubt, an interrelationship between these questions.”

Rhoda Grant MSP

However, Mr Swinney later said: “I think on the question of a new authority, I would reserve my position.

“I would rather we actually try to achieve the outcomes that Jim Hunter is raising on that question.

“I hope that the measures that the government is taking in relation to our islands expenditure is of assistance in trying to support those objectives of tackling depopulation, boosting economic opportunity and boosting the supply of housing.”

Ms Grant had earlier quizzed Mr Swinney on the government’s plans for the £5 million that had previously been earmarked for an abandoned plan to offer 100 families a £50,000 “bond” to stay on the islands.

The deputy first minister said the £300,000 that would have been spent in this financial year would now go to support projects identified by island communities.

Earlier this week, we asked the Scottish Government whether the £5m would be reinvested in projects designed to tackle depopulation on the islands.

Depopulation is a long-term problem in rural Scotland.

A spokesman said: “The Islands Bond proposal was withdrawn following the findings from the consultation that suggested island communities did not support the proposed initiative.

“Welcoming the feedback from islanders, we are continuing to further develop other means to tackle depopulation including investing £300,000 this financial year to undertake practical policy tests that will inform the wider action plan to address depopulation due for publication in 2023.”

“This work complements the support provided to deliver on the National Islands Plan which will see a total of £8.3, invested in critical infrastructure projects.”

Jim Hunter: Here’s how the catastrophic Highlands and Islands housing crisis can be resolved

