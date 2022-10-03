Skye woman says SNP’s National Care Service must focus on rural needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Skye woman says SNP’s National Care Service must focus on rural needs

By Rachel Amery
October 3, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 5:48 pm
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart

The Scottish Government is being told to make sure its new National Care Service works for people living in rural areas – not just those in the central belt.

It is hoped the new National Care Service will completely reform how social care is given in Scotland by bringing social care services under a national body in a similar way to the NHS.

And those who receive care, carers, and those working in the care sector were at a summit in Perth to tell the government what things they want and need to see in this new service.

Dr Caroline Gould, from Broadford on the Isle of Skye, was at the event and said too often those making the decisions do not consider how different things are in the Highlands and Islands.

Others also said they want to make sure carers are not overlooked when designing this service, and to make sure the jobs are well paid and flexible.

They don’t always grasp how remote and rural areas work so differently.

– Dr Caroline Gould

Dr Gould, who is an independent wheelchair user, said she wants to ensure the government has no central belt bias when designing the service.

Her condition – type three ehlers-danlos syndrome – means her soft tissue gives way and her joints become dislocated – she can experience up to 50 dislocations every day.

She said: “Very often decision makers are in the central belt and when they make decisions they assume what works in urban areas will also work in remote and rural areas.

“And very often that is not the case.

“They don’t always grasp how remote and rural areas work so differently.”

Dr Caroline Gould and Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart.

Dr Gould also advises NHS Highland on disability provision, and said she wants to make sure accessibility is at the forefront of designing the new National Care Service.

She said she often finds she cannot find accessible toilets or there are no accessible inpatient or visitor facilities in places like Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and Broadford Hospital on Skye.

She added: “We shouldn’t be punished for having a disability.

“Patients are told to get up and be as independent as possible with things like showering, washing, getting dressed and moving about, but when it comes to independent wheelchair users they don’t always have the facilities for that.

“What then happens is they get lifted or carried and for people like me that can cause injuries.”

Focus on care givers

Others at the summit said the new care service must also work for those who are carers or work in the care sector.

Rani Melrose, from Scone, is a full-time carer for her son and works at Perth Minority Communities Association.

She said: “A lot of attention is placed on the person that gets the care, and not so much on the care giver.

Rani Melrose, Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart and Michal Korytko.

“Care givers are often overlooked, and a little more attention should be given to them.”

She was joined by Michal Korytko, from Perth, who said he was there because he wants to get a career in the care sector.

He wants to make sure there are good career opportunities that are flexible to attract people to work in the reformed care service.

‘History made’

More than 500 people attended the summit, and Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said their input means they “will write their names in the history books”.

Mr Stewart said: “This is the biggest reform of public services since the formation of the National Health Service.

“A change of this scale will take time if we are to get it right.

“The sooner we start, the sooner we will be able to deliver better support for everyone.”

He added: “The voices of those with lived experience have to be at the heart of the National Care Service.

“It is imperative we listen to them.”

He conceded there will always be a need for some to travel for their care, but aims to deliver as much local provision as possible

And he wants to make social care a more attractive career choice.

“People, particularly younger people, want to see a career in which they can progress,” he said.

“We need to put in place career progression to attract more folk into social care so we can grow the workforce for the future.”

NHS Highland defends claims

A spokeswoman for NHS Highland said all their new facilities, including Broadford Hospital, fully meet the required legal standards for accessibility.

They added: “While older buildings will have met the required standards at the time they were built, we recognise that the needs of disabled people have evolved over time, for example as wheelchair sizes have increased they need more space to manoeuvre.

“While we are not in a position to replace all out buildings, improving accessibility is built into any refurbishment projects which must meet modern standards.”

They added anyone who experiences accessibility difficulties at their sites should speak to a member of staff or contact NHS Highland’s feedback team.

Stewart: Voices of lived experience ‘very important’ in setting up care service

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Stoneywood mill sale is 'focus' for government after calls for public ownership
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Douglas Ross humiliated as Tories U-turn over scrapping 45p tax rate
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Conservatives say they would give farmers and rural communities a dedicated source of funding…
The report looked at poverty in Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Poverty report paints ‘bleak picture’ of society in crisis
The forum is meeting in Perth (Yui Mok/PA)
National Care Service forum meeting for first time
Health workers are being balloted over strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Strike ballot opens for health workers in NHS pay dispute
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Prosecutions for stalking plummet in Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic
The report said more action is needed to tackle climate change (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tackling climate crisis should be funded by general taxation, report says
Improvements at A96 'death trap' junction fall short, says MSP

More from Press and Journal

Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Dr Caroline Gould speaking to Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks