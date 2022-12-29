ScotRail forced to pay almost £800 on Wick to Inverness rail replacement taxi fare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

ScotRail forced to pay almost £800 on Wick to Inverness rail replacement taxi fare

By Rachel Amery
December 29, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 10:07 am
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.

ScotRail had to spend almost £800 on a taxi journey between Wick to Inverness due to a cancelled or late train earlier this year – the most expensive rail replacement fare since the operator was nationalised.

A total of £798.30 was spent on the fare to the Highland city, which covered stops at all 20 pre-planned stations on the route.

More than £130,000 was spent on taxis for stranded passengers across Scotland in the six-month period April to September 2022 since the government took over the running of the rail service.

A total of £137,309.91 was paid out to private taxis and hire vehicles after trains were cancelled or running late.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats want the Scottish Government to reinvest money and cut fares rather than splashing out on replacement taxis.

Wick Railway Station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Money should be spent on cutting fares

Jill Reilly, the party’s transport spokeswoman, said this is an “astonishing sum of money”.

It includes £29,854.38 for 230 taxi journeys in July alone.

Ms Reilly said: “It comes hot on the heels of the news that the service has racked up more than £400,000 in payments to rail users for delays.

“This is money that should be available for cutting fares and updating trains, carriages and stations.

Jill Reilly. Image: Supplied/Scottish Liberal Democrats

“Commuters and rail users need a quality service that they can rely on if we are to tempt people out of private cars.”

She said the government must work with ScotRail to cut reliance on replacement buses and taxis in a bid to create a rail network that “works for all communities, for all ages and for the climate.”

Call for rail lines to be opened up

On the back of these figures, Lib Dems said fares must be cut and for two or three day a week season passes to be introduced to better reflect hybrid working.

They also wants railcard discounts to be increased to 50% for everyone under 30, and for the government to look at opening new routes.

This includes progressing plans to open up the rail line from Aberdeen to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The party also wants to see peak fares abolished, something the Scottish Government vowed to do in its 2023-24 budget.

Taxis are a ‘last resort’

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, said the operator is committed to providing the “best possible service”.

He added: “We know how much of an inconvenience it is to customers when things don’t go to plan, and we have an obligation to help people get to where they need to be when that happens.”

Mr Campbell said using taxis is a “last resort” that is only used when no other option is available.

Government agency Transport Scotland said the focus should be on making sure ScotRail is a success after being nationalised rather than criticising the service for spending money on replacement taxis.

A spokeswoman said: “Overall, these figures represent a very small number of the passengers carried at any given time – in this case less than 0.004% of almost 34 million journeys between April and mid-October.

“Any disruption to passengers is regrettable and it is only right that ScotRail do all they can to get customers to their destinations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Newly-elected SNP ministers discussed delaying Aberdeen bypass in 2007
A96 work
POLL: Should full A96 dualling go ahead?
2
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen MSP forced to apologise for filming Holyrood 'flasher'
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

Most Read

1
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
ScotRail forced to pay almost £800 on Wick to Inverness rail replacement taxi fare
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented