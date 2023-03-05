Budget boost call to support north-east jobs in carbon capture project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Budget boost call to support north-east jobs in carbon capture project

The Acorn project at the St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead was snubbed by the UK Government in 2021
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn made demands before the UK Budget. Image: PA.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is facing calls to invest in carbon capture in the north-east to prevent “falling further behind” similar EU projects.

The Acorn project at the St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead was snubbed by the UK Government in 2021, in favour of sites in England.

It was instead given “reserve” status but there have been delays to announcing the next “track two” funding phase.

The European Union has committed £38 billion to invest in low-carbon technologies up to 2030, including carbon capture projects.

Ahead of the next UK budget on March 15, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said he wants to see the chancellor invest in carbon capture in the north-east.

The Acorn project, at St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead, was snubbed in the first round for a carbon capture scheme. Image: Supplied.

“Carbon capture technology will play a key part in Scotland’s journey to net zero and provide a just transition for oil and gas workers in the north-east”, the MP for Aberdeen South said.

“However, the Tories have failed to back the industry with the support it needs, whilst at the same time the EU is getting behind carbon capture right across the continent – we cannot afford to be left behind.”

‘Grievance high horse’

David Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan, said the Acorn project is in a “good place” for being awarded track 2 status when the next funding round is announced.

He added: “The SNP continue to talk down this project and want people to believe that Acorn isn’t going to happen when it absolutely is.

“I continually meet with representatives from the project who have a completely different mindset to the SNP.

“Stephen Flynn and his party need to get off their grievance high horse and start working constructively with the UK Government and the developer to ensure this project’s success.”

Scottish Energy Secretary Michael Matheson last month slammed “money wasting” delays to carbon capture funding.

Michael Matheson MSP. Image: PA.

Speaking ahead of a visit to Aberdeen in January, he said there was “no certainty or clarity” over the timeframe for applying for the next tranche of funding.

He added: “Any further delay is wasting money on a project that could be getting delivered now and creating jobs now.”

The heart of the cluster is known as Acorn, which takes in key facilities across the north-east including the port and the St Fergus gas terminal in Peterhead, as well as former oil and gas pipelines in the North Sea.

Carbon capture and storage involves trapping emissions and transporting them, either by pipeline or shipping, for permanent storage underground.

‘World leader’

A UK Government spokesman said: “We are making the UK a world leader in carbon capture, utilisation and storage and are accelerating development of this vital technology as part of our greater efforts to increase energy security and independence.

“The UK Government is putting £1 billion into carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) through the CCS Infrastructure Fund and we recognise the strong role that Scotland can play in developing and expanding the use of CCUS – and the UK Government has provided Aberdeen £40million development funding, and we remain committed to ensuring this continues in Scotland and across the UK.”








