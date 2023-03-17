Extra police patrols in Lossiemouth due to youth anti-social behaviour concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Extra police patrols in Lossiemouth due to youth anti-social behaviour concerns

By Cameron Roy
March 17, 2023, 3:42 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 10:51 pm
Police will be cracking down in Lossiemouth.
Police will be cracking down in Lossiemouth.

Police will carry out extra patrols in Lossiemouth after repeated instances of youth anti-social behaviour.

It comes after the last few weeks have been plagued by numerous callouts due to youths in the town.

Appeals have been made to parents to “take more of an interest” in where their children have been have been and who with.

It is understood the problem has been caused by young people from across Moray travelling to the town’s High School at weekends.

Constable of Lossiemouth police station Yvonne Squair said: “We know that any increase in anti-social behaviour in our local communities causes concern.

Lossiemouth High School is being used as a nearby meeting ground for youths across Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“We appreciate that most young people behave respectfully whilst out with friends; however yet again, it is the minority who cause issues.”

In December, The Press and Journal revealed vandalism had risen a massive 38% rise in Moray over the past year.

This rise in Moray is made more shocking after rates of vandalism in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City both fell in the same four-year period.

Police ask parents to ‘take an interest’

​​Police have released a statement on social media asking parents to help them fight anti-social behaviour.

Ms Squair said: “I am appealing to parents to assist us in taking an interest in where their children have been and who they are with.

“Positive engagement with young people is critical to reducing incidents, and we work closely with local schools to deter this type of behaviour.​”

Now the police have agreed to step up patrols over the coming weekends and promise “robust” dealing with incidents.

They said they want to “work with” young people in the community and improve relations to improve behaviour.

Moray MP: ‘SNP have neglected policing’

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “Reports of an increase in anti-social behaviour in Lossiemouth are deeply concerning and I’ve seen directly from local constituents the impact this is causing.

“It seems a minority of people are intent on causing disruption and trouble for everyone else, and it is worrying they appear to be travelling across the area to do so.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has been MP for Moray since 2017.

“I know how hard our police officers work to keep our communities safe and I have been in contact with the local team about these issues.

“However, they are under ever-increasing pressure. SNP ministers have neglected the policing needs in our rural and remote communities for too long.

“I will continue to liaise closely with local officers to get them the resources they need and to stamp out this rise in anti-social behaviour.”

