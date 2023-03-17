Extra police patrols in Lossiemouth due to youth anti-social behaviour concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police will carry out extra patrols in Lossiemouth after repeated instances of youth anti-social behaviour.

It comes after the last few weeks have been plagued by numerous callouts due to youths in the town.

Appeals have been made to parents to “take more of an interest” in where their children have been have been and who with.

It is understood the problem has been caused by young people from across Moray travelling to the town’s High School at weekends.

Constable of Lossiemouth police station Yvonne Squair said: “We know that any increase in anti-social behaviour in our local communities causes concern.

“We appreciate that most young people behave respectfully whilst out with friends; however yet again, it is the minority who cause issues.”

In December, The Press and Journal revealed vandalism had risen a massive 38% rise in Moray over the past year.

This rise in Moray is made more shocking after rates of vandalism in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City both fell in the same four-year period.

Police ask parents to ‘take an interest’

​​Police have released a statement on social media asking parents to help them fight anti-social behaviour.

Ms Squair said: “I am appealing to parents to assist us in taking an interest in where their children have been and who they are with.

“Positive engagement with young people is critical to reducing incidents, and we work closely with local schools to deter this type of behaviour.​”

Now the police have agreed to step up patrols over the coming weekends and promise “robust” dealing with incidents.

They said they want to “work with” young people in the community and improve relations to improve behaviour.

Moray MP: ‘SNP have neglected policing’

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “Reports of an increase in anti-social behaviour in Lossiemouth are deeply concerning and I’ve seen directly from local constituents the impact this is causing.

“It seems a minority of people are intent on causing disruption and trouble for everyone else, and it is worrying they appear to be travelling across the area to do so.

“I know how hard our police officers work to keep our communities safe and I have been in contact with the local team about these issues.

“However, they are under ever-increasing pressure. SNP ministers have neglected the policing needs in our rural and remote communities for too long.

“I will continue to liaise closely with local officers to get them the resources they need and to stamp out this rise in anti-social behaviour.”