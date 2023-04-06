Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns farmer-turned-MSP

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An MSP with a farming background says sheep being “torn to bits” by dogs is becoming a huge problem after an increase in people buying puppies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Fairlie said people who are not used to having dogs don’t realise their pet’s hunting instincts, which has led to a spate of sheep worrying incidents.

Earlier this week, farmer Stuart McDougall discovered 17 lambs killed in a suspected dog attack, and other farmers have reported similar incidents in recent weeks.

Mr Fairlie wants to remind the public about the law against “sheep worrying” and the consequences of what could happen in the run up to the Easter weekend.

People who lose control of their dogs in a farmer’s field risk a £40,000 fine or up to 12 months in prison.

‘You put your heart and soul into it’

Mr Fairlie, SNP MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, said knows first-hand what it is like to have sheep killed by an out-of-control dog.

He said: “I had 11 sheep killed back in 2016.

“It was devastating to see them lying about being torn to bits by dogs.

“You put your heart and soul into it, working 18 to 20 hours a day lambing while sleep deprived, working around the clock, and then you go out into your field and see dead livestock.”

He said the impact of this on pregnant sheep is like an eight-and-a-half-month pregnant woman being chased until she can’t breathe.

Mr Fairlie added: “This has always been a problem but it has got a lot worse over the last two to three years.

“Folk got dogs during Covid and don’t know how to deal with them and don’t appreciate a dog’s hunting instincts.

“They think their dog is lovely and would never do something like that but even the best trained dogs can lose concentration and recall if they get excited.

“A dog might never do it to a human, but with sheep all bets are off.”

Sheep worrying becoming ‘the norm’.

Grace Reid, who has a sheep farm near Auchterarder and is regional coordinator of the National Sheep Association, said she recently had a dog running loose in one of her fields.

She said: “There is a local path that goes past the field and someone was exercising their dogs off the lead.

“A neighbour passing by got a video of what happened but the owner just took their dogs back and walked away from their responsibility.

“The sheep have eventually calmed down after a couple of days.

“But even though they are now displaying normal behaviour, that doesn’t mean there are no consequences.”

She is concerned there is now too much complacency from dog walkers, but farmers cannot accept sheep worrying becoming “the norm”.

‘Keep your dog on a lead’

Mike Flynn, chief superintendent at the Scottish SPCA, said these incidents are causing “tremendous suffering”.

He said: “If you are near farm land, keep your dog on a lead.

“No matter how obedient you believe them to be, animals can surprise us and change their mind on a whim.

“If we take responsibility for the actions of ourselves and our pets and respect farmers’ land then these tragic attacks can be avoided.”