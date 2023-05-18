Highlands jobs boost with £200m investment from Japanese firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Highlands jobs boost with £200m investment from Japanese firm

It's hoped investment will support 150 highly skilled 'green' jobs in the region.

Offshore wind farm at sunset
Sumitomo has plans for a subsea cable factory to connect renewable energy. Image: Shutterstock.
By Andy Philip

Plans which could create 150 “green” jobs in the Highlands are being given a £200m boost.

The capital investment was confirmed on Thursday, three weeks after a trade mission to Japan for talks with Sumitomo Electric Industries, a major global company in energy and renewables.

The company wants to build a factory at a location yet to be confirmed in the Highlands.

It hopes to capitalise on demand for subsea cables used for offshore wind farms and international grid connections.

Trade mission

(L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric, with SNP minister Neil Gray. Image: Sumitomo

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in Japan on Thursday, confirmed a wider package of investment and trade deals with companies there.

The total planned new investment is around £17.7 billion, the government said.

Opening a short speech at a reception in an exhibition on British design at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, the Prime Minister said he was there to “bang the drum for Britain”.

He said they should invest in the UK because of its “strong, secure trading”, its “unambiguously pro-investment” stance and because it is, like Japan, an “island of innovation”.

READ MORE: 3-year campaign to bring firm to the north

The new wider investments include funding for offshore wind, low carbon hydrogen and other clean energy projects from Japanese trading house Marubeni.

Sumitomo judges the UK to be a big market for power cables because of offshore wind projects and the wider push to achieve climate emission targets.

On April 27, Scottish government energy secretary Neil Gray met company executives in Osaka to discuss the plans.

After the visit, Mr Gray said: “It is clear there is enormous interest for investment in Scotland’s renewables revolution.

“We have a world-beating pipeline of offshore wind projects and this visit has demonstrated the important role played by Scotland’s international network and the value of growing and developing our partnership with our trusted Japanese partners, both old and new.”

‘Game changer’

Trade and inward investment agency Scottish Development International said the plans are the latest “game-changer” for the country.

Earlier this month, Sumitomo president Osamu Inoue said: “We are delighted to build a state-of-the art submarine cable factory in Scotland.

“Sumitomo Electric has the technologies necessary for the development of a green society, and we are committed to working with the Scottish and UK governments and other stakeholders to make future offshore wind and interconnector projects in the region.”

The Scottish Government wants to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2045 and needs to rely on harnessing natural resources such as wind to meet the target.

Offshore turbines need subsea cables to connect to the shore and supply electricity to power grid infrastructure.

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

[[title]]