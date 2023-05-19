Transport Minister Kevin Stewart refuses to resurrect plans for A90 dualling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart refuses to resurrect plans for A90 dualling

It follows demands for the Aberdeen-based transport chief to look again at the SNP-Green government's controversial decision to axe the proposal. 

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart alongside former transport chief Jenny Gilruth at the Scottish Parliament. Image: PA.
Adele Merson
By Adele Merson

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart says he has no plans to resurrect a pledge to dual the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead.

It follows calls for the Aberdeen-based transport chief to look again at the SNP-Green government’s controversial move to axe the proposal.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid described Mr Stewart’s decision as a “dereliction of duty” and “massively disappointing”.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond had said in 2007 that works would be approved within his first 100 days of office.

No upgrades planned

A letter from the transport minister to Mr Duguid made clear there were no upgrades currently planned for the A90 north of Ellon.

Mr Stewart, who is also MSP for Aberdeen Central, said the SNP-Green government was focusing on adapting the road network to deal with the challenge of climate change rather than “any large-scale interventions for the A90 north of Aberdeen”.

Instead he pointed to the recent installation of a “vehicle activated sign” to warn drivers who were exceeding the speed limit.

The transport minister said road chiefs are evaluating the effectiveness of this measure “before considering any further improvements”.

A90 between Ellon and Peterhead after the dual carriageway.
A90 between Ellon and Peterhead after the dual carriageway. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

On Mr Salmond’s promise, he said: “Whilst there are often previous ambitions or commitments to major transport infrastructure, there is a requirement to undertake value for money assessments at key milestones.

“These inform the choices and prioritisation exercises which much take place when using public funds.”

Two national transport appraisals were carried out by the Scottish Government in 2008 and last year.

These did not identify a requirement to significantly upgrade or dual the road north of Ellon but focused on maintaining and operating the routes safely.

A90 dualling plans ‘kicked into the long grass’

Mr Duguid said: “Communities such as Peterhead and Fraserburgh help to form the engine room of our region yet any prospect of dualling its main arterial route has been kicked into the long grass.

“For too long commuters have had to contend with daily accidents and near misses and it’s completely unacceptable for Mr Stewart and his government to turn a blind eye to this.”

David Duguid at the Toll of Birness on the A90.
David Duguid at the Toll of Birness on the A90. Image: David Duguid MP.

Former transport minister, Jenny Gilruth, confirmed in March that the route will not be dualled between Ellon and Peterhead. 

The route serves a commuter road for many Aberdeenshire residents travelling in to Aberdeen for work.

It also serves as a major route for industrial and economic traffic to two of the three largest towns in Aberdeenshire, containing two of the largest fishing ports in Europe.

