Transport Minister Kevin Stewart refuses to resurrect plans for A90 dualling

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart says he has no plans to resurrect a pledge to dual the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead.

It follows calls for the Aberdeen-based transport chief to look again at the SNP-Green government’s controversial move to axe the proposal.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid described Mr Stewart’s decision as a “dereliction of duty” and “massively disappointing”.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond had said in 2007 that works would be approved within his first 100 days of office.

No upgrades planned

A letter from the transport minister to Mr Duguid made clear there were no upgrades currently planned for the A90 north of Ellon.

Mr Stewart, who is also MSP for Aberdeen Central, said the SNP-Green government was focusing on adapting the road network to deal with the challenge of climate change rather than “any large-scale interventions for the A90 north of Aberdeen”.

Instead he pointed to the recent installation of a “vehicle activated sign” to warn drivers who were exceeding the speed limit.

The transport minister said road chiefs are evaluating the effectiveness of this measure “before considering any further improvements”.

On Mr Salmond’s promise, he said: “Whilst there are often previous ambitions or commitments to major transport infrastructure, there is a requirement to undertake value for money assessments at key milestones.

“These inform the choices and prioritisation exercises which much take place when using public funds.”

Two national transport appraisals were carried out by the Scottish Government in 2008 and last year.

These did not identify a requirement to significantly upgrade or dual the road north of Ellon but focused on maintaining and operating the routes safely.

A90 dualling plans ‘kicked into the long grass’

Mr Duguid said: “Communities such as Peterhead and Fraserburgh help to form the engine room of our region yet any prospect of dualling its main arterial route has been kicked into the long grass.

“For too long commuters have had to contend with daily accidents and near misses and it’s completely unacceptable for Mr Stewart and his government to turn a blind eye to this.”

Former transport minister, Jenny Gilruth, confirmed in March that the route will not be dualled between Ellon and Peterhead.

The route serves a commuter road for many Aberdeenshire residents travelling in to Aberdeen for work.

It also serves as a major route for industrial and economic traffic to two of the three largest towns in Aberdeenshire, containing two of the largest fishing ports in Europe.