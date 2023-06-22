Humza Yousaf claims Labour are putting north-east oil and gas workers on ‘scrap heap’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf claims Labour are putting north-east oil and gas workers on ‘scrap heap’

There has been a backlash over Labour's North Sea strategy which was unveiled in Edinburgh on Monday.

By Adele Merson
Humza Yousaf criticised Labour's stance around North Sea oil and gas at Holyrood. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf criticised Labour's stance around North Sea oil and gas at Holyrood. Image: PA.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has hit out at Labour’s North Sea strategy which he claims would “completely abandon every single worker in the north-east”.

The SNP leader took aim at Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a fiery exchange between the pair at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday.

He said Labour’s plans “put the workers of the north-east on the scrap heap”, which he pledged his party was “not prepared” to do.

However, the SNP’s own draft energy transition plan, published in January, has a presumption against new North Sea exploration. 

Sir Keir Starmer travelled to Edinburgh on Monday to unveil major policy plans with the aspiration of making the UK a clean energy superpower by 2030. 

But there has been a significant backlash over the party’s suggested ban on future oil and gas licences from industry leaders, trade unions and within his own party.

Backlash to plans

On Wednesday, it emerged Barney Crockett, the former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council had quit the party over its plan to end North Sea exploration. 

The councillor described Sir Keir’s energy strategy as “more brutal” than anything Margaret Thatcher did to industrial communities in the 1980s.

The first minister was keen to capitalise on the anger around the plan, which he said had been “panned”, before going on to quote Mr Crockett in the chamber.

Mr Sarwar praised the strategy as an “ambitious” plan which will deliver lower bills, more jobs, improve energy security and make Scotland a global climate leader.

He said: “And it’s backed up by GB Energy – a new publicly owned energy company – that will be headquartered here in Scotland.”

But Mr Yousaf said: “Not for the first time, Anas Sarwar and the Scottish Labour Party are prepared to completely abandon every single worker in the north-east.

“We simply will not do that. When it comes to the just transition, we have put our money where our mouth is.

“A £500 million just transition fund. What Scottish Labour will do is put the workers of the north-east on the scrap heap and we won’t be prepared to do that.”

He continued: “Of course, GB Energy would be based in Scotland because we’ve got the majority of the renewables and natural resources here in Scotland.

“Anas Sarwar says we should be thanking our London masters for the crumbs off the table.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (left) during the launch of the Labour party’s mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.

But Mr Sarwar took aim at the first minister for the SNP’s own record in government when it comes to energy.

He said the party had scrapped their own plans for a publicly owned energy company and had failed to deliver on a promised 130,000 green jobs by 2020.

Mr Yousaf said: “The difference between Anas Sarwar and I is that he believes turning off the taps today will be good for the north-east and good for the Scotland.

“I believe in a just transition which means that we will not leave a single worker of the north-east on the scrapheap. It’s a shame UK Labour don’t feel the same way.”

